HBO Max drew 8.6 million new accounts in July through September

Angela Lang/CNET

HBO Max drew in 8.6 million new accounts from July through September, HBO parent company said Thursday in its latest quarterly report. The latest figures raise the possibility that HBO's newer, bigger streaming app has accumulated more than 12 million users, roughly, since launch in late May.

By comparison, reported more than 10 million signups in little more than 24 hours after it first launched. Disney Plus, which at $7 a month is less than half the cost of $15-a-month HBO Max, grew to 60.5 million subscribers by about 8 months after its launch. HBO Max's goal is to reach 50 million subscribers in the US by 2025.

It's tricky to know exactly how many total subscribers HBO Max has built up. The company hasn't directly released that info. In July, AT&T had noted HBO Max had 4.1 million sign-ups for its service; combined with Thursday's number, that would suggest 12.7 million people have activated an HBO Max account. But the timeframes of these numbers seems to leave brief gaps unaccounted for at the end of July, and the numbers could count people who signed up for limited-time free trials and then didn't stick around as subscribers.

HBO Max also is somewhat unique among streaming rivals, in that 28.7 million people have access to the service at no added cos: All they have to do is download the app and sign up. So far, AT&T's numbers on HBO Max suggest that a fraction of those people -- a growing fraction, but a fraction -- have actually done so.

HBO Max, the streaming service from AT&T's WarnerMedia, launched in late May as another splashy new service in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month period when from a media and technology giants rolled out their own, big-budget takes on streaming TV. Just like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and NBCUniversal's Peacock, HBO Max hopes its particular mix of shows, movies and originals will hook you on its vision for TV's future. These emerging rivalries may seem like big-budget corporate flexing, but they affect how many services you must use -- and pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online too.