Google TV will include a 'basic' mode, with apps and smarts stripped out, per report

According to a new report from 9to5Google.com, the Google TV system will support a 'basic TV' mode that strips out apps, voice control and other smart features, leaving customers with a more traditional TV experience. While Sony and TCL TVs running Google TV have been confirmed for release later this year, details about the new smart TV system -- and the successor to Android TV -- are still emerging. The only current US product with Google TV is the company's latest Chromecast media streamer.

Google TV's operating system consists of five primary components: apps, content recommendations, Google Assistant, live TV and external inputs (for HDMI cables, for instance). The 'basic TV' mode strips out all but the last two.

A Google spokesperson told 9to5Google that the 'basic TV' setting was designed first and foremost for users without internet access. But the setting makes sense in other contexts as well -- for users who want a more traditional entertainment setup or who rely on other devices for streaming (such as video game systems). It's also useful for people who want to avoid having their viewing habits tracked by Google's system.

