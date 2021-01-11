Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now support is coming to LG's 2021 TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES

Game streaming has been slowly growing in recent years with the launches of Nvidia's GeForce Now, Google's Stadia, Microsoft's xCloud and Amazon's Project Luna. This year, however, it looks to finally be picking up more steam. At CES 2021, LG announced that some of its 2021 TVs will support apps for playing games from Google Stadia and GeForce Now right on the TV.

Stadia support is expected to arrive in the second quarter of the year in a handful of countries including the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway the Netherlands and Belgium.

Support for Nvidia's platform is a bit less clear, with LG only promising that it will be available in the fourth quarter. The company did not mention which countries would be able to access the service.

With next-generation consoles like Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X and Sony's PlayStation 5 running hundreds of dollars -- and streaming dongles like Nvidia's Shield TV starting at $150 -- adding support for Stadia and GeForce Now into the actual sets should make it significantly easier for gamers to play on their TVs. In theory, all users will now need is a subscription to their gaming service of choice and a controller though it is unclear if LG will be including any bundles for either platform with the purchase of a new TV.