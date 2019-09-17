Google is planning a Nest Wifi router, report says

Josh Miller/CNET

Google will be launching a refreshed Wi-Fi router under the Nest branding, a report says. It could be unveiled at Google's Pixel 4 event on Oct. 15, 9to5Google reported Tuesday, citing sources. It'll come with one main router and "smart beacons," according to the report.

The original Google Wifi was launched in 2016. Google and Nest combined forces into a single smart home brand called Google Nest in May this year, with products being launched under the new name.

According to 9to5Google, the Nest Wifi router could also come with Google Assistant speakers, and launch in three different colors.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.