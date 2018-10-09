Google Android TV comes to new 4K HDR Xiaomi Mi Box S for $60

Xiaomi

Android TV is taking another stab at the living room.

Unlike the $35 Google Chromecast, Google's big-screen Android TV operating system appears only on relatively expensive devices, namely the $200 Nvidia Shield and Sony TVs, for example.

Today Google aims to close the price gap a bit by building Android TV into a new device. The Xiaomi Mi Box S costs $60 and will be available Oct. 19, with preorders starting today.

The Mi Box S delivers 4K and HDR video (HDR10, not Dolby Vision) from compatible services. It uses the latest version of Android TV, 8.1, with a new interface allowing more customization. It has Google Assistant built in, allowing voice commands with the included Bluetooth remote. There's a quad-core CPU, and like other Android TV devices it has Chromecast built in too.

Now playing: Watch this: See Google Assistant on Android TV in action

Android TV has plenty of apps -- more than 3,000 total -- and the Mi Box S includes Netflix, Vudu, YouTube and SlingTV, for example. On the other hand the Mi Box S doesn't have Amazon Prime Video, which is available on all of its competitors as well as the Nvidia Shield.

Xiaomi

The Mi Box S succeeds the original Mi Box in the US, which launched in 2016 for $70. The new, less expensive S faces tough competition once again from 4K HDR streamers like the $50 Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and $50 Roku Premiere+, but could find a following with Google fans who can't swing the premium for a Shield.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: What you need to know about Google's new smartphones

Google's Oct. 9 event: Pixel 3, new Chromecast, Pixel Slate and more