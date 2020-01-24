Get the Vizio P-Series 75-inch smart TV at an all-time low price just in time for game day

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you've got next weekend blocked out on your calendar for a little me-time with your TV, a bag of chips and some gridiron dreams, it's not too late to upgrade your set to make everything a little bigger. Face it: No matter how big your set is right now, everything will look more dramatic on a 75-inch screen. That's why you should give some thought to Vizio P-Series Quantum 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV. It's not just enormous and glowingly reviewed, but it's currently tied for its all-time low price. If you head over to Amazon, you can get the Vizio P-Series Quantum 75-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,300 with free delivery. Since it's recently been alternating between $1,500 and $1,600, this is an awesome deal.

This Vizio answers to model number P759-G1 and happens to be the big brother to the original 65-inch P-Series Quantum we reviewed back in 2018. At the time, we were floored by the image quality, saying it was as good as any non-OLED screen on the market, with superb HDR performance and stunningly deep blacks. Our only complaint was the price, and that's been remedied: This 75-inch version is hundreds less than where the 65-inch version debuted.

Whether you've got the game in mind or just want to put this TV to work showing The Good Place and The Mandalorian, it's got the goods. The Quantum in the name is important because it uses quantum dots to achieve about 115% wider color gamut. It also has 250 local dimming zones to selectively allow for deep blacks and rich contrast. Of course, it's also a smart TV with access to hundreds of streaming channels. You can cast with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast, which is built in.

The bottom line: Cheapskate Rick might have told you about a $699 65-inch TCL 6-Series the other day -- and it's admittedly a good deal -- but in my opinion, this Vizio P-Series Quantum is the one to beat.

