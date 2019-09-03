Get Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 4K for $4

Enlarge Image Sony Pictures Animation

If you don't own it already, here's a steal-of-the-year deal on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Amazon has the 4K version on sale for $4 for a limited time. If you don't have a 4K player or TV, don't worry, it'll stream in 1080p just fine. Better yet, this is a Movies Anywhere title, so it'll port over to your Apple, Google, Vudu, Microsoft or FandangoNow accounts if you have them linked to your Movies Anywhere account.

The disc version of the movie looks great, and so do the digital versions. Just make sure to buy the UHD version.

