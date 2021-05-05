Get LG's latest 55-inch OLED smart TV for 10% off along with a $170 gift card

LG

These days, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a pretty good picture, but for the finest display quality in TVs today, we're generally talking about stepping up to OLED, and that's going to cost a little more. We generally recommend waiting for sales during Black Friday and football season to land big savings on expensive TVs, but the occasional deal pops up even now. Take this 55-inch LG OLED set -- new for 2021. Currently, the , marked down from $2,000. In addition, you get a four-year accidental TV extended warranty, TaskRabbit TV Installation voucher and $170 Visa gift card.

Aside from the TV's signature feature -- an OLED display -- the OLED55C1PUB is powered by an Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI processor and has Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support as well. LG's Filmmaker Mode automatically turns off motion smoothing while preserving the original aspect ratio, colors and frame rate of the source material. It's designed to make it easy for you to watch a movie the way the filmmaker originally intended.

LG also leans into using this TV for gaming. A Gaming Optimizer collects all gaming settings in a single dashboard, and lets you toggle between G-Sync and FreeSync with a click. For watching TV and movies, the set is powered by WebOS and comes with a Magic Remote simplified AI-powered remote control. You can even cast your phone to the TV with a single click.

This deal should be good through May 16.

