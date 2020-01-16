Get an Etekcity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth rechargeable smart scale for $42

Etekcity

For years now, the humble bathroom scale has been having a moment. Thanks to smart scales from Fitbit, Withings, Eufy and others, they're now a part of any self-respecting smart home, with your weight and other body stats beamed to a mobile app for long-term tracking. And while most smart scales cost $100 or more (though there are very affordable exceptions), I just found a great one that's also the cheapest I've ever seen. The Etekcity ESF00 Plus is currently available on Amazon for $42 when you apply discount code KWTPPL7D at checkout. It's usually $60, so that's $18 off. Compare this deal with the regular $45 price of the Eufy Smart Scale, which is a superb scale and one of the least expensive.

Why do I love the Etekcity ESF00 Plus? Let me count the ways. First of all, it's both convenient and gorgeous -- I love the tech aesthetic that displays not just your weight, but a bunch of other body composition stats right along the central spine of the scale. Most scales capture all that data, but make you open a mobile app to see it.

And speaking of convenient, this scale has Bluetooth, of course, but it also features Wi-Fi. That means it automatically uploads your data to the VeSync app over Wi-Fi, so you don't have to remember to bring your phone to the bathroom and open an app when you weigh yourself, as you do with most scales.

The scale captures a dozen measurements: weight, body fat, body water, muscle mass, bone mass, protein, BMR, metabolic age, visceral fat, subcutaneous fat, fat-free body weight and BMI. It does that for up to 16 users, and syncs your data with a number of popular apps, including Fitbit and Apple Health. And the scale is rechargeable rather than needing battery replacements.

I'm really tempted to grab one of these myself -- after all, I'm going all-in on Rick's Intermittent Fasting Routine, and I want to chart my progress carefully.

