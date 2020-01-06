The best health tech at CES 2020

CNET también está disponible en español.
Health tech always has a big presence at CES, and that's no different in 2020. Check out the best devices we've seen in the following slides and check back as we add more products throughout the week.
Neofect Smart Balance is a Dance Dance Revolution-like device for stroke victims to rehabilitate legs, balance and posture.
You can choose different games to help improve coordination and reduce damage that strokes can cause.
Mateo is a smart bathroom mat that tracks your weight, body composition and even posture.
Read more about Mateo.
Withing's latest smartwatch, the ScanWatch, has a one-lead electrocardiogram for checking for arrhythmia, measures blood oxygen levels and can continuously monitor for possible atrial fibrillation. It will also be able to check for sleep apnea.
Read more about the Withings ScanWatch.