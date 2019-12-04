Get a Google Home Mini with a Disney Frozen II book for $20

Google

Everything is better in mini form -- candy, Coopers, and Google Home. Setting snacks and cars aside, the Google Home Mini is a great little smart speaker. It sounds great, it's super compact, and the integrated Google Assistant does pretty much everything that any of its larger siblings can do. And if you haven't gotten one for yourself, you can still snag one at Black Friday pricing. Walmart is offering a Google Home Mini for $20 -- and bundling a Little Golden Book edition of Disney's Frozen II. Since the Mini lists for $50, that's like saving $30 and getting the book for free.

At first glance, this particular bundle might not seem to make a lot of sense -- what does a paper-bound copy of Frozen II have to do with the Google Home Mini? Well, it's awesome if you have kids. If you read the book aloud, the Google Mini can play sound effects from the film in sync with your narration to help bring the story to life. All you have to do is say, "Hey Google, let's read along with Frozen 2" and start reading.

This read-along feature works with a handful of other Little Golden Books, including The Three Little Pigs, Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Toy Story 3 and others. And if you're on the fence, read CNET's review of the Google Home Mini.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.