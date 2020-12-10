Disney Plus hits 86.8 million subscribers, expects at least 230 million in four years

Walt Disney Pictures

grew to 86.8 million subscribers a little over a year after its launch in November 2019, Disney said. That's an additional 13 million subscribers added in just a couple of months since late September, likely spurred by new rollouts in Latin America. And looking down the road to late 2024, Disney projected that Disney Plus will have between 230 million and 260 million global subscribers by the time the service is five years old.

By comparison, Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, expects to cross 200 million global subscribers by the end of the year. Netflix started its streaming business 13 years ago.

Disney revealed the news Thursday during an investor presentation that detailed Disney's overall streaming strategy for the next year and beyond, as well as unleashing a flood of new shows and movies to expect on , and , as well as international streaming services Star and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Overall, the popularity of Disney Plus has far outstripped Disney's own initial predictions: The company first projected Disney Plus would reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers about five years after launch. But within just one year, at 86.8 million, Disney Plus was in spitting distance of exceeding the top end of that range.

Disney also noted that Hulu has grown to 38.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2, up 2.2 million since late September. And ESPN Plus hit 11.5 million, growth of 1.2 million members in about two months.

