Disney Plus crosses 100 million subscribers worldwide

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney Plus has crossed 100 million subscribers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday. By comparison, that's about half the number of subscribers to Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, which had more than 200 million global subscribers at the end of the year.

Seen another way, Netflix entered the streaming business 13 years ago; Disney Plus started about 16 months ago.

Overall, the popularity of Disney Plus has far outstripped Disney's own initial predictions: The company first projected Disney Plus would reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers about five years after launch. Now, estimates that Disney Plus will have between 230 million and 260 million global subscribers by the time the service is five years old in late 2024.

Disney announced the latest figures at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.