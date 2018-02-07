Dish, DirecTV and Comcast will deliver Winter Olympics in 4K HDR

Enlarge Image Dish

If you have the right equipment, and don't mind a delay, there's some good news for Dish, DirecTV and Comcast customers planning to watch the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics: You'll be able to view certain events in 4K HDR (high-dynamic range).

NBCUniversal is broadcasting the Olympic Winter Games in 4K HDR for the first time and both satellite providers, and Comcast through its Xfinity pay TV service have revealed they'll be delivering whatever 4K HDR is available.

The catch? the 4K HDR footage airs at least 24 hours after the live broadcast.

Dish says that "4K HDR Olympics coverage will be on one-day delay and include footage from the Opening Ceremony, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating, ski jumping and snowboard big air, as well as PyeongChang scenics."

Dish's 4K HDR coverage will be available on Channel 540, but the caveat is you'll need a Hopper 3 and 4K HDR TV to view it.

Dish will also be offering several other Olympic-focused features, including a Sports Bar mode and "Olympic Winter Games" app. You can read about them on Dish's site.

As for DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, its UHD coverage will air on Channel 106 and you'll need a Genie HD DVR to receive the programming in 4K HDR. The same one-day delay applies.

Phillip Swann has DirecTV's complete 4K HDR schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics Games on his The TV Answer Man blog.

Here's a quick look at Dish's added features for the Winter Games: