Cyber Monday 2020 vacuum deals: Neato, Shark, iRobot, Dyson, Bissell, Hoover and more

This 2020 Cyber Monday season is a great time to buy a new stick vacuum or robot vacuum.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

The Black Friday 2020 season is here and the sales are in full swing on cordless vacuums and robot vacuums as we head into Cyber Monday. The discounts this year started earlier than usual, with up to $200 off the biggest brands, including Hoover, Dyson, iRobot, Shark, Bissell, Neato and more.

Many are currently sold out, but some highlights that are still on offer include $150 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute and almost $200 off the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum. Some of these deals may come back for Cyber Monday: If you're looking to snag a stick vacuum or robot vacuum for less, you've come to the right place. 

In our list below we've lined up the best Black Friday deals that are still available. Note that prices were accurate at time of publication, but we're seeing frequent fluctuations.

Cyber Monday 2020 sales and deals

iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum: $177

Save $153
Walmart

iRobot is the leader in robot vacuums, and even their lower-end models do a great job of cleaning your floors. This Roomba 670 model isn't one we've tested ourselves, but our experience with iRobot vacuums is generally positive. This one has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from your phone, and it works with Google Assistant, so you can get some satisfaction by yelling "Hey Google, tell Roomba to start cleaning," while you go about your day.

$0 at Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum: $199

You save $195
Chris Monroe/CNET

Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for $195 off. Nearly half price for a vacuum that will clean your house for you isn't a bad deal. You can limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home-mapping feature.

$199 at Walmart

Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate: $200

You save $100
Best Buy

Save $100 off the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet-dry mop that can tackle hardwood, tile, laminate and area rugs.

$200 at Best Buy

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum: $400

You save $150
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you can't afford Dyson's latest and greatest V11 model, the V10 Absolute is a solid compromise. It's cordless (with up to an hour of battery life, according to Dyson), offers an air filtration system to expel cleaner air as it cleans and converts to a handheld mode, too. 

$400 at Dyson

Shark IQ Robot Self Empty RV1000S: $329

You save $70
Walmart

This robot vacuum from Shark doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it's smart enough to empty its own dustbin, map floors and link to your home's Wi-Fi. And starting 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) today, Nov. 25, Walmart will sell it for $70 off its list price.

$329 at Walmart

Bissell Iconpet: $250

You save $100
Bissell

Designed to tackle dirt, grime and pet hair, the Bissell Iconpet cordless vacuum conveniently runs off a rechargeable battery. It also has LED lights to vacuum in dark corners. With a list price of $350, the Iconpet is tempting at $250. 

$250 at Bissell

Bissell CrossWave Max: $360

You save $40
Best Buy

Designed to clean both hard surfaces and area rugs, the CrossWave has two water tanks. One tank collects dirty water while the other contains the appliance's cleaning solution.

$360 at Target

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus: $400

You save $200
iRobot

The Roomba i3 Plus is one of iRobot's most affordable robot vacuum models. Even so, it's relatively new and comes with many of the bells and whistles that you find in pricier robots. For instance the i3 Plus links to Wi-Fi, talks to the cloud, has a mobile app and creates floor maps as it cleans. It also has a charging dock that empties the vacuum's dustbin after cleaning.

$400 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: $300 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $200
iRobot

Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum. Best Buy has shaved its price down to $300. That's a good deal for an automatic floor cleaner that navigates systematically and works with a mobile app, plus Google Assistant and Alexa.

$300 at Best Buy

Neato D7: $580

You save $220
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Neato D7 usually lists for $800 but is currently selling at Neato for $580. It includes LaserSmart navigation, virtual no-go zones set in the mobile app and 120 minutes of battery life.

$580 at Neato

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum: $350 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $150
Dyson

It's not the newest V11, but it is still a formidable vacuum. It delivers about an hour of battery life, has 55% more suction power than the Dyson V7, and, as the name suggests, is designed for homes with pets. You get four attachments, including a mini motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces.

$350 at Best Buy

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Pro Vacuum: $400 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $150
Dyson

Right now you can save $150 on the "Pro" version of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal. It's finished in copper rather than iron. It also has a 40% bigger bin than the previous V8 Absolute model and up to 40 minutes of fade-free power when you use the included soft roller cleaner head.

$400 at Best Buy

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 robot vacuum and mop: $450 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $250
Brian Bennett/CNET

Another advanced robot vacuum that can empty its own dustbin is the Deebot Ozmo T8. Made by Ecovacs, this machine uses a sophisticated navigation system to clean floors efficiently. It also comes with a mop attachment to scrub hard flooring free from grime.  

$450 at Best Buy

Shark Rocket Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum: $150 (Update: Expired)

You save $80
Amazon

This lightweight cordless vacuum from Shark usually retails for $230. Right now Amazon is selling it for a cool $80 less than usual.

$150 at Amazon

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin: $230 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $150
Target

For Black Friday Target has an exclusive deal on the Dyson V8 Motorhead. The cordless stick vac is usually $380 but for a limited time is discounted by $150. 

$230 at Target

Neato D4: $279 (Update: Expired)

You save $151 with code
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Neato D4 is usually priced at $430 but currently marked down to $330, and you can save yet another $50 when you apply promo code NEATOAFF50 at checkout. That's a great price for Neato's LaserSmart navigation tech and 75 minutes of battery life.

$279 at Neato
