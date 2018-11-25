Hulu

If you like TV even a little, don't miss this deal: Hulu for 99 cents per month. Regular price: $7.99 per month.

That nets you the Limited Commercials plan; there's no deal currently available on the No Commercials plan ($11.99 per month).

The special is good for the first 12 months of your subscription, and it's available only to new and "eligible returning" subscribers. You're in the latter category if you haven't been a subscriber within the past year.

Grand total savings: $84. That's by far the best deal Hulu has ever offered, including various extended trials. Pro tip: At least one reader told me he leveraged the $5 Hulu cashback option from Ebates, bringing his total for the year down to just $7. Your mileage may vary.

Needless to say, this is 100 percent Cheapskate-approved. I think I spend more time on Hulu these days than I do on Netflix, as the former is home to Bob's Burgers, The First, The Gifted, The Handmaid's Tale and Rick and Morty, to name a few.

Grab this deal!

