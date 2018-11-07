Costco Black Friday 2018 deals arrive: $250 iPad, $300 Dyson and more

Bestblackfriday.com

Welcome to the run-up to Black Friday, which falls on Nov. 23 this year. And with about three weeks to go, retailers are already lifting the veil on early deals and previewing upcoming promotions.

Case in point: Costco has announced hundreds of discounts -- and, according to a company representative, some already went on sale. The retailer is currently advertising deals on its website now that it says are valid through Nov. 25.

According to a preview of the company's circular published earlier this week by bestblackfriday.com, Costco has some doozies on deck. The list of no-brainers includes Apple's entry-level iPad for $250 and a tempting Surface Pro 6 bundle that includes the keyboard and Surface Pen for $800. That's about as low a price as you can expect to find on those two this year.

Of course, Costco's Black Friday promotions are available only to members; annual plans are available for $60 to $120. As usual, the company's deals cover a broad range of categories including TVs, tablets, laptops, headphones, gaming consoles and wearables from top brands like Apple, Dell, Bose and Google.

Like many retailers, Costco will close its doors on the Wednesday evening before Thanksgiving Day and reopen at 9 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Most of Costco's deals will be available both in stores and online -- though some will be exclusively online.

Here are the best deals we've found so far in Costco's Black Friday sale:

Tablets, laptops and PC peripherals

Surface Pro 6 bundle with Type Cover and Surface Pen for $800 ($200 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The brand new version of Microsoft's Windows 10 tablet is a nice refinement of the form. In fact, the biggest issue we have is that the stylus and the keyboard -- both necessary accessories -- don't come in the box. This Costco bundle solves that problem, including both (a $230 value) at no extra charge. $799.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

2018 Apple iPad (Gold, 32GB) for $250 ($70 off) Apple made its flagship iPad even better with the latest version, released in March. This is likely to be the lowest price for it we'll see this year. Just note this deal also appears to be at Target, so it'll likely be elsewhere as well. $250.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Lenovo Ideapad 330 Core i5 12GB RAM 1TB HDD for $450 ($100 off) It's not the fanciest laptop in the world, but it is slim and lightweight -- and this configuration is loaded with knockout components. At this price, it's worth a serious look. $450.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell XPS 13 for $1,500 ($500 off) We don't know exactly which configuration Costco is selling with this promotion -- but the XPS 13 is one of the best all-around 13-inch laptops, and this is a significant discount. $1,500.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Dell UltraSharp 27 InfinityEdge Monitor for $300 ($70 off) The Dell UltraSharp 27 is bright, with good general-purpose resolution and color quality -- and Costco has it for the lowest price we've seen. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Smart home and appliances

Dyson V8 Animal+ for $300 Dyson's newest cordless vacuum is better, faster and quieter than its predecessor -- and it delivers about 40 minutes of battery life. Costco comes through with the lowest price we've seen to date. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET preview

Arlo Pro HD Security Camera (3-pack) for $300 ($170 off) The Arlo Pro cameras deliver reliable live streaming, prompt activity alerts and durable, weatherproof housing. Unless you absolutely want cameras you can control with your voice, these are worth a serious look. $300.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini (3 pack) for $70 ($30 off) Surprisingly good audio in a colorful, compact and tasteful package. Plus all of the smarts of Google's Assistant. Especially if you've got an Android phone, this is your smart speaker. We're seeing this at Target for $25 apiece, so this represents a $5 discount if you're buying three. $70.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

TVs, Xbox, Fitbits and more

Bose On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $100 ($60 off) Sarah Tew/CNET This Bose on-ear wireless model is an old favorite of ours. And our one major complaint -- the high price -- is dramatically mitigated by Costco's Black Friday promotion. $100.00 at Costco Read the CNET review

Xbox One S 1TB with two controllers and 3-month Game Pass -- $70 off Costco hasn't announced the final price for this Xbox One S bundle which includes the console, two controllers and a 3-month Game Pass membership. The game system, which usually comes with only one controller, typically sells for about $400. An additional controller retails for about $50. And the Game Pass costs $10 per month. You do the math. See at Costco Read the CNET review

Fitbit Versa with two bands for $50 off Costco hasn't listed the discounted price for this Versa bundle -- but the watch usually sells for about $200, and comes with one set of large and small bands. This bundle includes an additional large band. (The Versa will also be at Target for $150.) See at Costco Read the CNET review

Vizio 4K 55-inch Ultra LED HD TV for $450 We don't yet know which specific Vizio model is featured in this Costco deal (but we're looking into it). If it's the M series we reviewed this June, which currently retails for about $875, this deal is a slam dunk. The weird thing is, Costco currently doesn't sell any 55-inch Vizio TVs on its website. Read the CNET review

This story was originally posted Nov. 3 at 4 a.m. PT.

