Cyber Monday 2018: Live sales and best deals at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Black Friday is over -- well, sort of. Cyber Monday "officially" starts Monday, Nov. 26, but many sales are already available online, and some of them are Black Friday ones that never really ended. Whatever the semantics, we're collating and curating some of the best deals available today, so you can take advantage right now.

The page includes links to sales -- and our top picks -- at top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Staples, GameStop and more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products and retailers featured on the pages linked herein.

Updated Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Best Cyber Monday 2018 deals at top retailers

Amazon



Online sale prices available now, with time-limited Lightning Deals throughout the weekend, Cyber Monday and into the week beyond ("Cyber Week"). A vast majority of Amazon devices (Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Ring doorbells, Blink security cameras and more) are still on sale for some of the best prices of the year; some sale prices may end after Monday, others will continue and/or come back later in December, if Amazon follows its plan from previous years.

More Cyber Monday deals start at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET Monday.

CNET's top picks at Amazon: Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2018 deals now: $20 Echo Dot, $30 Roku, $69 Echo and more discounts

E-book sale at Amazon: Cyber Monday 2018 e-book sale happening now: Dozens of Kindle titles starting at $2

Walmart

Online sale prices available now, including $25 Google Home Mini and other Black Friday product sales that are still ongoing.

CNET's top picks at Walmart: Cyber Monday deals at Walmart: $99 Google Home Hub, Xbox One X discounts, Bose deals and more

More items on sale at Walmart as of 9 p.m. PT Sunday night: Walmart offers a peek at its Cyber Monday deals

Target

Target/Screenshot by CNET

Full weekly ad (Nov. 25 - Dec. 1): Target.com

Online sale prices available now, and Target is promising an extra 15% off on "toys, home, electronics, clothing" and more for Cyber Monday. But a long list of exclusions apply -- basically, all the sort of stuff on which you'd want that sort of discount: No Apple products, no LG OLED TVs, no Legos, no GoPros, no Fitbits, etc. But some of those may be otherwise discounted.

Target is also offering BOGO (buy one, get one) deals on clothing, shoes & accessories for Cyber Monday online purchases -- but again, exclusions apply.

Best Buy

Early access Cyber Monday sale prices available now, but note that you need to be signed in to bestbuy.com to see them.

CNET's top picks at Best Buy: Cyber Monday 2018 Best Buy deals: $25 Google Home Mini, iPhone XS, Galaxy S9 and more

GameStop

Online Black Friday sale prices are available now, but a lot of earlier console deals at GameStop have been out of stock since earlier last week.

But a new slate of Cyber Monday deals is coming to GameStop, too: Among the offers GameStop is teasing:

Nintendo Switch with $50 + $35 in credits: GameStop is offering a $50 gift card and $35 in credits at the Nintendo eShop, making this one of the better Switch deals out there -- if they can keep them in stock.



$199 Xbox One S Minecraft bundle: This is the same deal that's been available everywhere else for the past week.



$50 gift card with console purchases: Not including the Xbox Minecraft bundle above.



Newegg

Newegg/Screenshot by CNET

Full Cyber Monday ad: newegg.com

Online sale prices available now.

CNET's top Cyber Monday picks at Newegg: Cyber Monday 2018 Newegg sale going on now: $750 Lenovo Flex 5, $400 Samsung 55-inch TV and more

Staples



Online sale prices available now.

Office Depot

Online sale prices available now.

Now playing: Watch this: Tricks to score extra savings on Black Friday and Cyber...

Cyber Monday 2018 deals in each category