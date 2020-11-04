CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Presidential election 2020 Volkswagen Golf R Best Black Friday deals Black Friday TV deals Walmart's Black Friday sales Apple's Nov. 10 event Home Depot's Black Friday deals

Comcast, Walmart may team up on smart TVs

The companies are in talks to develop and sell TVs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

comcast-logo-phone-6495

Comcast is reportedly considering an alliance with Walmart.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Comcast and Walmart are in talks about getting into the smart TV market, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The retailer is apparently looking at promoting TVs that carry Comcast software, anonymous sources told the paper.

A deal would give Comcast the opportunity to promote Peacock, the streaming service it launched earlier this year, the Journal noted.

Neither Comcast nor Walmart immediately responded to requests for comment.

See also: The best 55-inch TV for 2020: LG, TCL, Vizio and more compared

Now playing: Watch this: Four great 4K TVs for every budget
2:18