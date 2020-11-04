Comcast, Walmart may team up on smart TVs

Angela Lang/CNET

Comcast and Walmart are in talks about getting into the smart TV market, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The retailer is apparently looking at promoting TVs that carry Comcast software, anonymous sources told the paper.

A deal would give Comcast the opportunity to promote Peacock, the streaming service it launched earlier this year, the Journal noted.

Neither Comcast nor Walmart immediately responded to requests for comment.

