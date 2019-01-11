CES 2019: Every product you need to know about

Sarah Tew/CNET

CES 2019 is here and is just as packed as it's ever been. Maybe more packed? Anyway, there are plenty of noteworthy products. From the weird to the smart to the impossibly thin and creepily rising out of your TV stand wallpaper TVs. Seriously. watch that video.

The future of the future is here now. Check out the gallery above for a clear glimpse of what you may or may not be using within the next one to five years. Hey, I'm just trying to be realistic here.

