The very weird products of CES 2019

Sure, you can come to CES looking for a giant TV or a video doorbell, but what fun is that? There are plenty of kooky products that will make you say, "Wow!" (Or maybe just, "Huh?") Here's what we've seen so far.
I know the picture is... unique, but stay with me a minute. For when your own nose just doesn't cut it, that yellow thing is a Bluetooth sensor that attaches to the outside of a baby's diaper. It detects when the tiny human in your care has peed or pooped (there's two words I never thought I'd write) and sends you an alert.
Originally published on Jan. 7, this gallery will be regularly updated throughout CES.
The Orii isn't exactly new, but its initial batch of crowdfunded units sold out and the startup is in the process of making more. What is it? A bone-conduction ring that sends sound up your finger into your ear when you press your finger up against that spot you see in the picture. It doesn't sound great, but you can take a call with your cell phone in your pocket.
Umay is a $179 meditative heat therapy device that "leaves your eyes feeling happier, with a more restful and clear mind." It's also designed to help with dry eyes caused by too much computer use and writing too many articles at CES. We liked it.
Hyundai showed a concept for a walking car called Elevate that can drive at highway speeds and allegedly climb a 5-foot wall and step over a 5-foot gap. When it will become self-aware remains to be seen.
Who's a good boy?! With Petcube's Bites 2, your best friend will be. It's a smart dispenser that gives your dog treats while you're away. It also has a camera with a 180-degree field of view, two-way audio and it supports Amazon Alexa voice commands. A smaller device called the Play 2 has a a built-in laser toy for keeping your pet occupied.
Bread Bot isn't an evil robot that shoots bread slices instead of lasers -- though that would be super cool -- but rather, a vending machine that mixes and makes bread before selling you a loaf. Carbs continue to rule.
This wireless hairdryer uses infrared radiant heat technology to heat your hair "from the inside out." No, I don't know what that means either, but the 14-minute battery life makes me more skeptical that this can be a thing.
The D in DFree stands for "diaper free." Yes, you read that correctly. This sensor is designed to help adults suffering from incontinence. It senses the changing size of your bladder and tells you when you need to pee.