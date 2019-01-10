The very weird products of CES 2019

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

  • scenario-sensor-1-1
  • kitoki-wooden-deep-breath-device
  • orii
  • umay
  • hyundai-elevate-press-conference-10
  • planet-computers-ces-2019-1
  • sa-18verdetreadmills-29
  • bites2-play2
  • gtk-pg10-table-cups
  • sphero-specdrums
  • y-brush-8
  • jollylook-vintage-cardboard-camera
  • 00100lportrait-00100-burst20190106172955145-cover-2
  • urgonight-product-photos-1
  • wilkinson-bread-bot-product-photos-2
  • volo-beauty-hair-dryer-product-photos-2
  • dfree-device1
  • img-1900
  • lavviebot-litter-box-5
  • owl-monitor
  • pibo

Monit smart diaper sensor

Sure, you can come to CES looking for a giant TV or a video doorbell, but what fun is that? There are plenty of kooky products that will make you say, "Wow!" (Or maybe just, "Huh?") Here's what we've seen so far.

I know the picture is... unique, but stay with me a minute. For when your own nose just doesn't cut it, that yellow thing is a Bluetooth sensor that attaches to the outside of a baby's diaper. It detects when the tiny human in your care has peed or pooped (there's two words I never thought I'd write) and sends you an alert.

Originally published on Jan. 7, this gallery will be regularly updated throughout CES.

Published:Caption:Photo:MonitRead the article
1
of 21

Kitoki Wooden Deep Breath Device

There's nothing to vape here, just regular air or perhaps carbon dioxide, but the Kitoki, a Japanese device made of cedar wood is supposed to relax you. It retails for around $100 in Japan.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
2
of 21

Orii

The Orii isn't exactly new, but its initial batch of crowdfunded units sold out and the startup is in the process of making more. What is it? A bone-conduction ring that sends sound up your finger into your ear when you press your finger up against that spot you see in the picture. It doesn't sound great, but you can take a call with your cell phone in your pocket.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
3
of 21

Umay

Umay is a $179 meditative heat therapy device that "leaves your eyes feeling happier, with a more restful and clear mind." It's also designed to help with dry eyes caused by too much computer use and writing too many articles at CES. We liked it.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
4
of 21

Hyundai Elevate walking car concept

Hyundai showed a concept for a walking car called Elevate that can drive at highway speeds and allegedly climb a 5-foot wall and step over a 5-foot gap. When it will become self-aware remains to be seen.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNETRead the article
5
of 21

Cosmo phone

Real keyboards on a phone will rise again. Consider the Cosmo phone from UK-based Planet Computers. The Cosmo is an premium version of the Gemini that the company brought to CES last year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 21

Verde treadmill

As it turns out, that stationary bike that generated electricity on Gilligan's Island wasn't such an outlandish idea. Verde's treadmill generates power for your home while you get a workout. 

Published:Caption:Photo:SportsArtRead the article
7
of 21

Petcube Bites 2

Who's a good boy?! With Petcube's Bites 2, your best friend will be. It's a smart dispenser that gives your dog treats while you're away. It also has a camera with a 180-degree field of view, two-way audio and it supports Amazon Alexa voice commands. A smaller device called the Play 2 has a a built-in laser toy for keeping your pet occupied. 

Published:Caption:Photo:PetcubeRead the article
8
of 21

Sony GTK-PG10

This Sony outdoor party speaker has a table and cup holders over a water-resistant top. I'd hold off on the beer pong, though.

Published:Caption:Photo:SonyRead the article
9
of 21

Sphero Specdrums

The Specdrum is a "musical motion-enabled Bluetooth ring" that lets you play musical notes on just about anything based on the color that you touch. Even fart noises can be involved.

Published:Caption:Photo:Scott Stein/CNETRead the article
10
of 21

Y-Brush

No, this model is not about to suit up for a football game. Instead, she's showing a vibrating toothbrush that will clean half of your mouth in seconds. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Y-BrushRead the article
11
of 21

JollyLook Vintage Cardboard Camera

A former Kickstarter project, the JollyLook is a collapsible vintage cardboard camera that uses Fuji Instax Mini instant film to shoot credit-card-size photos. It costs $55 and is so retro it hurts. 

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
12
of 21

GoSun solar cooker

Cook with the sun beyond just frying an egg on hot pavement. The GoSun solar cooker uses sunlight to heat an oven up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETRead the article
13
of 21

Urgonight

The Urgonight works with an app (of course) to train your brain into developing brain wave patterns for healthier sleep. To me, it just looks uncomfortable. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
14
of 21

Bread Bot

Bread Bot isn't an evil robot that shoots bread slices instead of lasers -- though that would be super cool -- but rather, a vending machine that mixes and makes bread before selling you a loaf. Carbs continue to rule.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
15
of 21

VoloGo

This wireless hairdryer uses infrared radiant heat technology to heat your hair "from the inside out." No, I don't know what that means either, but the 14-minute battery life makes me more skeptical that this can be a thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tyler Lizenby/CNETRead the article
16
of 21

DFree ultrasound sensor

The D in DFree stands for "diaper free." Yes, you read that correctly. This sensor is designed to help adults suffering from incontinence. It senses the changing size of your bladder and tells you when you need to pee.

Published:Caption:Photo:Triple WRead the article
17
of 21

Hupnos sleep mask

Instead of poking your spouse when they snore, make them wear this Hupnos mask, which vibrates to encourage them to move to a different position. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Chris Monroe/CNETRead the article
18
of 21

LavvieBot Litter Box

Scoop less poop with this self-cleaning litter box. You can also get a text when your cat poops -- if you're into that sort of thing.

Published:Caption:Photo:PurrSongRead the article
19
of 21

Ulo, the home monitoring owl

Ulo is an interactive home surveillance camera that communicates with its eyes. It's been around a while, but it seem as weird as ever.

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
20
of 21

Pibo

Pibo is a social robot that "likes to hang out with people as much as it looks round and round, and hates being alone."

Published:Caption:Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
21
of 21
Now Reading

The very weird products of CES 2019

Up Next

CES 2019 products you can actually buy this year

Latest Stories

Samsung's Bixby will soon ID the foods in your Family Hub fridge

Samsung's Bixby will soon ID the foods in your Family Hub fridge

by
Lifx at CES 2019: New lights, hidden features, and a plan for your TV

Lifx at CES 2019: New lights, hidden features, and a plan for your TV

by
NFL Playoffs, Divisional Round: Who's playing, kickoff times, how to watch and more

NFL Playoffs, Divisional Round: Who's playing, kickoff times, how to watch and more

by
Google search adds activity cards to make browsing your history easier

Google search adds activity cards to make browsing your history easier

by
SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to ISS delayed yet again

SpaceX Crew Dragon mission to ISS delayed yet again

by