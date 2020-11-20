Black Friday 2020 vacuum deals: Save on Neato, Hoover, Shark and more

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday, Nov. 27, will be here faster than you can say turkey sandwich. But well ahead of that date come tons of Black Friday deals. Large stores such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy plan to entice shoppers with plenty of discounts on a wide range of products. You can expect to save big on vacuum cleaners, for example. Many retailers have already announced Black Friday deals on cordless and robot vacuums, with more in the works.

So whether you're looking to snag a Dyson or Roomba for less, you've come to the right place. Here are Black Friday 2020 deals that are available now, along with some just around the corner. (We'll update this story as more sales cycle in and out.)

Chris Monroe/CNET Shark's Robot Vacuum is on sale for $195 off. Nearly half price for a vacuum that will clean your house for you isn't a bad deal. You can limit its coverage to certain rooms, thanks to a home-mapping feature.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Neato D4 is usually priced at $430 but currently marked down to $330, and you can save yet another $50 when you apply promo code NEATOAFF50 at checkout. That's a great price for Neato's LaserSmart navigation tech and 75 minutes of battery life.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Neato D7 usually lists for $800 but is currently selling at Neato for $600. But you can do better -- apply promo code NEATOAFF50 at checkout to get Neato's flagship robot vacuum for $550. That includes LaserSmart navigation, virtual no-go zones set in the mobile app and 120 minutes of battery life.

Best Buy Save $100 off of the Hoover ONEPWR FloorMate, a wet-dry mop that can tackle hardwood, tile, laminate and area rugs.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson V10 Animal Pro cordless vacuum has many things in common with the current V11 model. It's light and easy to maneuver, and offers an air filtration system to expel cleaner air as it cleans. The V10 has a rechargeable battery too. Right now you can find it marked $150 off of its list price of $550.

Walmart This robot vacuum from Shark doesn't cost an arm and a leg. Even so, it's smart enough to empty its own dustbin, map floors and link to your home's Wi-Fi. And starting on Nov. 25, Walmart will sell it for $70 off its list price.

Best Buy Designed to clean both hard surfaces and area rugs, the CrossWave has two water tanks. One tank collects dirty water while the other contains the appliance's cleaning solution.