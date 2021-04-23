Best TV for 2021

David Katzmaier/CNET

No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality for this little cash. The 2020 TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to mini-LED tech and well-implemented full-array local dimming that helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. It's also a solid choice for gamers with a new THX mode that combines low input lag and high contrast. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite.

Sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-inch.

2021 outlook: TCL says this TV will remain on sale through most of 2021. I don't expect it to be replaced until at least the fall, and it might stick around the entire year. An 85-inch version will be released "in the coming months." TCL will also sell an 8K version of the 6-Series, but I don't think it will be worth the money.

Read our TCL 6-Series (2020 Roku TV) review.