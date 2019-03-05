The best tech you can get for under $30

March is finally here, which means sales tied to Easter, Mother's Day and graduation season won't be far behind. But in the meantime, there are still plenty of great deals out there. To that end, we've updated our list of favorite products available for under $30 (before tax!) below.

Sony SRS-XB01 wireless speaker for $23 David Carnoy/CNET If you don't want a smart speaker listening in on your conversations -- or just want a rechargeable speaker that travels with you -- the Sony SRS-XB01 is a great choice. It sounds great for its size, it's splashproof and you can choose from four different colors. Read more: See our picks for the best mini Bluetooth speakers See at Amazon Read full review

Roku Express for $29 Sarah Tew/CNET Roku and Amazon have a boatload of video streamers available in the under-$50 price range. But if $30 is your cutoff, this entry-level Roku is your go-to choice. It delivers pretty much every video service you can think of, from Netflix to Hulu to countless more obscure apps, as well as the free-with-ads Roku Channel, too. You'll be hard-pressed to find more entertainment for your TV at this price. Read more: Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streaming device is best for Netflix, Hulu, YouTube in 2019? See at Amazon Read full review

Wyze Cam for $26 Sarah Tew/CNET Home security cameras are cheaper than ever, but if you want a great starter model for under $30, this Alexa-compatible Wyze model is a solid choice. See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion battery pack for $26 Anker This handy Anker 5,000-mAh battery pack is about the size of a MacBook power supply, and it can charge two USB-powered devices simultaneously. Best of all, it doubles as a wall charger, and the AC prongs fold up for easy travel. It's now available in white and lipstick red for $30, too. Read more: See our picks for the best battery packs for iPhone See at Amazon

Belkin WeMo Mini for $28 (save $7) Tyler Lizenby/CNET There are plenty of cheap smart plugs out there, but the Belkin WeMo Mini is one of the few at this price that deliver the hat trick: compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri (HomeKit). In other words, this plug will smarten up any lamp in your home, regardless of which digital assistant you're using. See at Amazon Read full review

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive 128GB for $29 Sarah Tew/CNET These days, one or more (or all) of the USB ports on laptops are USB-C. But there are still plenty of old-school rectangular USB-A ports out there. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive splits the difference perfectly, sporting both USB-C and USB-A plugs on one thumb drive. And now the 128GB model is priced below $30. See at Amazon

