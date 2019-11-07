Best Star Wars gifts for young or veteran fans for 2019

What a great moment to be a Star Wars fan. With the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, one saga comes to an end. With the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, another story begins. And somewhere in-between is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new video game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PCs.

Star Wars may have come a long way since the original trilogy of films, and the range gifts and collectibles for fans have kept up. Even the iconic lightsaber complete with iconic sound effect has had an upgrade and brands like Lego and Funko Pop have put their spin on the iconic Han Solo and Luke Skywalker action figures, adding even more characters from the latest Star Wars releases. Yet some of the best Star Wars gifts on our list do a great job capturing the nostalgia that harkens back to the original movies and make a perfect choice for that die-hard veteran Star Wars fan.

Here's a constellation of Star Wars gifts to help your favorite Jedi celebrate the ends and beginnings of these galactic stories. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

EA In this action and adventure game for PCs and Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Xbox One consoles, you play as Padawan Cal Kestis on the run from the Empire. With your droid BD-1, you work to rebuild the Jedi Order and complete your own training, following the Jedi purge of Order 66.

Disney For those who want to catch the The Mandalorian, a subscription to Disney Plus -- the entertainment company's much anticipated streaming service -- is the perfect gift. Launching Nov. 12, the service will cost $7 a month, or $70 a year. In addition to the live-action Star Wars bounty-hunter spin-off, Disney Plus will have the entire Star Wars film catalog plus upcoming original Star Wars shows, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Angela Lang/CNET This 1,351-piece Lego Millennium Falcon from the The Rise of Skywalker comes with Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Boolio, C-3PO, R2-D2 and D-O figures. Lego also has Kylo Ren's shuttle, Rise of Skywalker kits for A-Wing and Y-Wing Starfighters and a AT-ST Raider from the Mandalorian Disney Plus series.

Angela Lang/CNET Could there be a better stocking stuffer than a Funko Pop Star Wars figure? This holiday season, you can choose figures from the Rise of Skywalker movie, Manalorian TV series and Jedi Fallen Order game, including Finn, Jannah, Rose, Lando Calrissian, Poe Dameron, Rey, Lieutenant Connix, BB-8, D-O, Kylo Ren in a shuttle, a Jet Trooper, a Sith Trooper, the Mandalorian, Cara Dune, Cal Kestis and Second Sister Inquisitor.

Angela Lang/CNET And if you still have room in that stocking, a Hasbro Black Series 6-inch figure of Kylo Ren, a First Order Jet Trooper or Rey with the D-O droid would do nicely. You might be able to tuck in a 5-inch Rey, Chewbacca, Finn or Kylo Ren figure too.

Spanning all 11 movies, this fascinating pop-up book opens into 3D spreads of iconic Star War moments and locations, including Tatooine and the Death Star. The paper craft is amazing and probably not appropriate for the youngest fans.

Angela Lang/CNET Let the kids swing around those plastic red and blue lightsabers. This is a serious gift with realistic light and sound effects, a metal hilt, three blades, a display stand and significant heft to mimic the weight of the cross-bladed lightsaber.

Angela Lang/CNET New for the Rise of Skywalker, D-O is a droid made of spare parts that befriends BB-8. This interactive replica from Hasbro has a movable head and antennas, a self-balancing wheel, LED eyes and sound effects -- and you control it with an app on your phone.

Angela Lang/CNET No respectable cantina is complete without a collection of handsome Mandalorian drinking glasses from Zazzle. You can also order Mandalorian keychains, yoga mats, notebooks, stickers, T-shirts, posters, lunchboxes, tumblers -- everything you need for your Mandalorian watch party.

Le Creuset You might not have a lightsaber to hand down, but Le Creuset has a gift your family will treasure for generations. The Star Wars collection from Le Creuset includes a Han Solo Carbonite Roaster (for $450), a Darth Vader Dutch Oven (for $395) and mini cocotte single-serving stoneware with R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8 designs for $30 each. And for the baker in the family, a $25 Porg bird pie is perfect for venting a pie.

Angela Lang/CNET For kid and adult fans, Garmin's Star War watches let you track heart rate and steps while displaying your allegiance to the Dark or Light side. The kids vívofit Jr. 2 watch track a child's steps, sleep and activities. For adults, the GPS-enabled Legacy Saga Series has Rey and Darth Vadar versions to monitor your fitness activities and wellness.

Arcade1Up This 5-foot-tall arcade machine will be the perfect addition to any gaming room. It comes with the original arcade versions of three classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A 17-inch color display and dual speakers help recreate a bit of the atmosphere of a video arcade.

Originally published earlier this month.