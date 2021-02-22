Best soundbar under $300 in 2021

While you can spend as little as $80 on a sound bar the sweet spot for this kind of speaker is around $300. For this price you can expect features such as HDMI, Bluetooth and a wireless subwoofer. Dialogue will sound so much clearer than you ever heard from your TV, and most bars include a voice-boosting mode as well. If you're a music fan you can also expect your favorite tunes to sound better than any Bluetooth speaker you could name. Here are our current favorites.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET It may not have the whizz-bang features of some of its competition, but if you're looking for superlative performance this is where you should start. It offers head-turning looks with those exposed tweeters and a big subwoofer. Sounds great with both music and an episode or two of WandaVision. Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

Read more: Best soundbars overall for 2021

Sarah Tew/CNET The problem with most soundbars is that they're ginormous -- if you have a small TV or accompanying stand they may dangle off of it. The MagniFi Mini's main speaker is barely a foot across and yet it's able to offer an ultra-wide sound with clever use of technology. Sounds good, and you'll barely know it's there. Read our Polk MagniFi Mini review.

While the Klipsch is great at handling movies and music the JBL is even better if you mainly watch TV or action movies. Its subwoofer can be impressively deep and it offers two HDMI inputs for more flexibility. Read our JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Polk Audio Signa S3 may not have the stylish looks of the Klipsch or JBL but it offers pretty much what a 21st century music fan needs. Apart from the HDMI port, it has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi streaming (iOS and Android) and a mini-jack for connecting a turntable if you like. It sounds great, too. Read our Polk Signa S3 review.