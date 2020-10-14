Best Prime Day board game and tabletop game deals: Marvel United for $26, Save $12 on Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion and more

Deal Savings Price







Tabletop gaming is enjoying a serious renaissance, from celeb-filled Dungeons & Dragons livestreams to days-long Gloomhaven campaigns. Amazon Prime Day, happening now, is offering great deals on many of these popular games.

Here's what caught my eye around Prime Day, with some great deals at Target, and Amazon matching a couple of them as well. We'll be updating this list throughout the day with new deals, and moving expired ones to a No Longer Available section at the bottom to help you keep track.

The smaller, more accessible version of Gloomhaven is a fantastic game in its own right. If you pick this up and you also have a 3D printer, here's a link to the file for my custom-made character box, which replaces the cardboard ones included with the game.

Sarah Tew/CNET I'm playing this right now (and I paid a lot more than $26 for it via the original Kickstarter campaign). It's a family friendly mix of a card game and a miniatures game, and simple enough for kids to learn.

Yes, technically this is a Warhammer 40K miniatures game, but don't let that scare you off. This is a small-footprint game, with a few space station map tiles, some Space Marines and a bunch of cards and tokens. It's a fun little corridor shooter, and you'll probably be 3D printing or buying some Necrons to replace the cardboard enemy tokens before you know it. That's how they get you...