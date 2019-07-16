Best Prime Day 2019 deals under $50: 4K Fire TV Stick for $25, Amazon Echo Dot for $22

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is firing on all cylinders -- and you don't have to spend big bucks to get huge savings. Here's a list of the best Prime Day deals for under $50. In the mix are Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot smart speakers plus MyQ garage door openers, just to name a few. Got more spare cash? Here are the best deals under $100. If your budget doesn't stretch quite as far, here's what Prime Day has to offer for under $25.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into a compatible HDTV to watch streaming content in up to 4K resolution.
Save big on Amazon's little Alexa-equipped Echo Dot (third-gen) smart speaker.
The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller lets you transform your basic garage into one you can control remotely. It also connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home integration.
Give Fire TV streaming capabilities to your HDTV with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.
The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Echo Dot. It packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable smart speaker package.
TP-Link's Powerline Ethernet Adapters are a smart, simple way to extend the range of your home's internet connection. The two-piece kit usually sells for $50, but today, Prime members can get it for $34.
These Sengled bulbs are only $30 at checkout, which is a whopping 50% off and a great way to get started with smarter lights in your home.
Leviton makes a wide variety of smart lighting products. Most are on sale for Prime Day for 20 to 25% off, including smart plugs and a variety of smart dimmer switches. This particular dimmer is almost 50% off, making it our favorite deal of the bunch. Click the smart home discount coupon and you'll see the price at checkout.
Lots of GE smart lighting products are on sale as well. You can get $15 off of this in wall dimmer with the Prime Day deal and smart home coupon at checkout. Note that you need a separate hub to connect it to the internet.
