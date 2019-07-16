Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Prime Day 2019 deals under $50: 4K Fire TV Stick for $25, Amazon Echo Dot for $22

So maybe you don't have lots of cash to enjoy big Prime Day savings, but don't count yourself out of the sale altogether. Here's a list of the best deals we've spotted for under $50, including streamers and smart speakers.

Here are awesome Amazon Prime Day deals for less than $50.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is firing on all cylinders -- and you don't have to spend big bucks to get huge savings. Here's a list of the best Prime Day deals for under $50. In the mix are Fire TV Sticks, Echo Dot smart speakers plus MyQ garage door openers, just to name a few. Got more spare cash? Here are the best deals under $100. If your budget doesn't stretch quite as far, here's what Prime Day has to offer for under $25.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Plug the Fire TV Stick 4K into a compatible HDTV to watch streaming content in up to 4K resolution.

$24.99 at Amazon
Read the Fire TV Stick 4K review

Amazon Echo Dot: $22

Save $28
Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Save big on Amazon's little Alexa-equipped Echo Dot (third-gen) smart speaker.

$22.00 at Amazon
Read the Echo Dot (third-gen) review

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller: $30

Save $20

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller lets you transform your basic garage into one you can control remotely. It also connects to Alexa and Google Assistant for smart home integration.

$29.99 at Amazon
Read the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller review

Fire TV Stick: $25

Save $25
Sarah Tew/CNET

Give Fire TV streaming capabilities to your HDTV with the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

$24.99 at Amazon
Read the Fire Stick review

Google Home Mini: $25

Save $24
Chris Monroe/CNET

The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Echo Dot. It packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable smart speaker package. 

$25.00 at Walmart
Read the Google Home Mini review

TP-Link Powerline Ethernet Adapter: $34

Save $16

TP-Link's Powerline Ethernet Adapters are a smart, simple way to extend the range of your home's internet connection.  The two-piece kit usually sells for $50, but today, Prime members can get it for $34.

$34.00 at Amazon

Sengled Smart LED Soft White Starter Kit, $30

Save $30
Chris Monroe/CNET

These Sengled bulbs are only $30 at checkout, which is a whopping 50% off and a great way to get started with smarter lights in your home. 

See at Amazon
Read more about Sengled bulbs

Leviton Decora Dimmer: $26

Save $24

Leviton makes a wide variety of smart lighting products. Most are on sale for Prime Day for 20 to 25% off, including smart plugs and a variety of smart dimmer switches. This particular dimmer is almost 50% off, making it our favorite deal of the bunch. Click the smart home discount coupon and you'll see the price at checkout. 

$26.00 at Amazon
GE Smart Dimmer: $30

Save $15

Lots of GE smart lighting products are on sale as well. You can get $15 off of this in wall dimmer with the Prime Day deal and smart home coupon at checkout. Note that you need a separate hub to connect it to the internet. 

$30.00 at Amazon
