Prime Day 2019: The weirdest deals we've seen

Victory-scented deodorant!?

This Prime Day, people will flock (virtually, of course) to Amazon to buy discounted appliances, gadgets and more. But there are also some quirkier items in the mix this year.

For example, Kobe Bryant's body care line, Art of Sport, is selling "Victory"-scented deodorant, among other things.

Caption:Photo:Art of Sport via Amazon
1
of 23

Rick and Morty: The Pickle Rick Game

Inside this stately, foot-tall Pickle Rick statue, you'll find a card game. The game follows Rick, in the form of a sentient pickle, as he attempts to escape from a heavily-guarded Russian compound.

Published:Caption:Photo:Cryptozoic Entertainment via Amazon
2
of 23

Aroma Putty

You've heard of Crayola's Silly Putty, but this putty is [clears throat] serious. Aroma Putty, also from Crayola, is similar to the sillier formula — but for grownups. Each variety of putty is scented to aid in relaxation.

Published:Caption:Photo:Crayola via Amazon
3
of 23

Jake the jumping yorkie

This battery-powered dog toy teaches kids to encourage your real, living dog to jump up on his hind legs for attention. We're sure that will go over well at your next dinner party, especially if you have a German Shepherd.

Published:Caption:Photo:FurReal via Amazon
4
of 23

Mythical beard oil

YouTube celebrities Rhett and Link of Good Mythical Morning have partnered with body care brand Beard and Lady to bring their Mythical-brand flair into your bathroom.

Published:Caption:Photo:Beard and Lady via Amazon
5
of 23

Play-Doh dentist set

"This time, drilling the teeth is the best part of the dentist visit," says Play-Doh in the description of this imaginative set. The battery-powered drill even buzzes when you turn it on. What... fun?

Published:Caption:Photo:Play-Doh via Amazon
6
of 23

"Compete"-scented shampoo and conditioner

You can also score some discounted, "compete"-scented shampoo and conditioner. According to the Amazon description, this formula is paraben-free and is infused with citrus and green pear.

Published:Caption:Photo:Art of Sport via Amazon
7
of 23

Art of Sport exfoliating body scrub bar

This bar of soap has everything: activated charcoal, volcanic rock and the endorsement of a five-time NBA champion. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Art of Sport via Amazon
8
of 23

Apple cider vinegar gummies

You probably have a friend who has recommended you start using apple cider vinegar as a wellness supplement. Now, you can buy it in gummy form. So, is today the day you finally listen to that friend?

Published:Caption:Photo:Wellpath Solutions via Amazon
9
of 23

Probiotic air and surface purifier

This probiotic purifier, according to its maker, releases millions of helpful, probiotic bacteria into the air and onto surfaces to combat harmful germs. You know we love a good gadget, but we had no idea something like this existed.

Published:Caption:Photo:BetterAir via Amazon
10
of 23

Marshmello merch

No, that's not a typo. Electronic musician and DJ Marshmello takes his association with the fluffy treat very literally, and sells a line of marshmallow-themed merch. But that's not all...

Published:Caption:Photo:Marshmello via Amazon
11
of 23

Marshmallows with an unusual spokesman

Marshmello (the DJ) also works as a spokesman for Stuffed Puffs (actual marshmallows this time). And these chocolate-filled mallows will be discounted for Prime Day 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:Stuffed Puffs via Amazon
12
of 23

Mythical pomade

And this unisex pomade, also from Rhett and Link, will help you make your hair look like your favorite Youtuber's.

Published:Caption:Photo:Beard and Lady via Amazon
13
of 23

Family Handyman, paper edition

Ok, magazine subscriptions were totally normal 20 years ago, but in 2019, voluntarily signing up for more paper mail seems a little quaint. Nevertheless, if the family handyman in you needs something physical to read, it'll be discounted for Prime Day.

Published:Caption:Photo:Family Handyman via Amazon
14
of 23

Crocs shoes

There are Crocs, and then there are these bodaciously purple Crocs. Select colors and styles were expected to be discounted up to 50 percent.

Published:Caption:Photo:Crocs via Amazon
15
of 23

Djubi Dart Ball

Part darts, part basketball and part slingshot practice, this game is perfect for preparing your child (three years old and up, of course) to hunt small game for food in the zombie apocalypse...

Published:Caption:Photo:Blue Orange via Amazon
16
of 23

Solar panel suitcase

And while you're prepping for end times, this 26.6 pound portable solar power station is also expected to be marked down 20 percent until Monday afternoon.

Published:Caption:Photo:Renogy via Amazon
17
of 23

Plastic origami boats

These floating plastic bath toys provide all the fun of origami without any of the paper folding. But they do change color in warm water, so that's cool.

Published:Caption:Photo:PlayMonster via Amazon
18
of 23

Nerf Doomlands blaster

If you need a large-capacity, semi-automatic Nerf blaster, here's your chance.

You know you want one.

Published:Caption:Photo:Nerf via Amazon
19
of 23

Battle tops

This is not your grandpa's top-spinning hobby. The Beyblade Burst lets you and a friend compete in a full-contact game of battle tops. Watch as your whirling avatars smash into each other in this traffic-paint-yellow arena.

Published:Caption:Photo:Beyblade via Amazon
20
of 23

Gross Clean Science kit

This kit allows budding scientists to make their own monster-shaped soaps and other gooey and gross-looking body care products. The real irony is, your house will be messy, but at least the kids will be clean.

Published:Caption:Photo:Scientific Explorer via Amazon
21
of 23

Gigantic collapsible pong cans

Bigger is better, right? If red Solo cups just aren't huge enough, these laundry-hamper-sized cans should do the trick. Just don't try to fill them with beer.

You've been warned.

Published:Caption:Photo:Wicked Big Sports via Amazon
22
of 23

Treasure X excavation set

Follow the treasure map on a mini archeological dig to excavate a treasure hunter figurine and a real "gold-dipped treasure."

Published:Caption:Photo:Treasure X via Amazon
23
of 23
