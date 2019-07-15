Prime Day 2019: The weirdest deals we've seen

You've heard of Crayola's Silly Putty, but this putty is [clears throat] serious. Aroma Putty, also from Crayola, is similar to the sillier formula — but for grownups. Each variety of putty is scented to aid in relaxation.
This battery-powered dog toy teaches kids to encourage your real, living dog to jump up on his hind legs for attention. We're sure that will go over well at your next dinner party, especially if you have a German Shepherd.
This probiotic purifier, according to its maker, releases millions of helpful, probiotic bacteria into the air and onto surfaces to combat harmful germs. You know we love a good gadget, but we had no idea something like this existed.
Ok, magazine subscriptions were totally normal 20 years ago, but in 2019, voluntarily signing up for more paper mail seems a little quaint. Nevertheless, if the family handyman in you needs something physical to read, it'll be discounted for Prime Day.
This is not your grandpa's top-spinning hobby. The Beyblade Burst lets you and a friend compete in a full-contact game of battle tops. Watch as your whirling avatars smash into each other in this traffic-paint-yellow arena.
This kit allows budding scientists to make their own monster-shaped soaps and other gooey and gross-looking body care products. The real irony is, your house will be messy, but at least the kids will be clean.