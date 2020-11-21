Best kitchen sitewide sales for Black Friday: Vitamix, Always Pan, Staub and more

Deal Savings Price











There's simply no better time than before and directly after Thanksgiving to score a major online bargain. Let's call it what it is: Black Friday month. That includes major kitchen deals on some of our favorite cookware and small appliances, many of which make perfect gifts for foodies and budding home chefs. Since the big online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy hit with lots of flash sales and single-day deals on certain items, we'll be keeping track of the best live kitchen deals each day right over here. Then there are all those sitewide brand sales to consider and this year many have already gone live with major savings on top kitchen gear if you know when and where to look.

, for instance, is already $50 off in a rare limited-run sale on the uber-popular frying pan that's almost always sold out (but not now). Other wish-list kitchen brands like blenders are live with sitewide sales, including up to $100 off any new blender and my personal favorite direct-to-consumer cookware brand Made In, hitting with a big sale starting at midnight tonight ET. There are big deals coming on popular meal kits like Home Chef and prepared meal services like .

See below for everything we know about the best Black Friday sitewide sales on kitchen and cookware. A few sales are yet to go live, but details are made public so we listed the most up-to-date information for your reference. More kitchen sales are rolling in every day, too, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back for the latest and best kitchen deals and sitewide for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020.

This pan has earned a bit of a cult following, having made the rounds on morning talk shows and often selling out or going on back order. The claim is that it takes the place of eight other kitchen tools. When we heard that we knew we'd have to put it to the test and while eight might be a stretch, I will say it's a very impressive and well-designed piece of cookware. The Always Pan is not only in stock right now but you can snag one for $50 off with special code SUPERSALE in a very rare sale on the cult-favorite skillet.

Vitamix The best of the best in blenders is rolling out a few promotions over the few weeks. From Nov. 20 - Dec. 31 you can take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the Vitamix E310 and $75 off the amped-up Vitamix A3500. The best deal so far, however, may be this certified reconditioned Vitamix S50 with five-year warranty, down to $225 It normally retails for upward of $400). For Cyber Monday week, Vitamix will have a brand new Ascent series blender down to $350 (normally $550) and a certified reconditioned Next Generation blender for $250 (normally $440).

Greenpan cookware Up to 60% off sitewide Greenpan If you like nonstick cookware but are worried about the potential chemicals used in Teflon and other nonstick surfaces, ceramic is the way to go. Greenpan makes some of the best quality ceramic cookware and it's all on discount for Black Friday. From now through Nov. 24 take 40% off all cookware sets with special code SAVE40. Soon after for Cyber Monday, starting Nov. 24 through Dec. 1 you save 40% off the entire site and up to 60% of select items with special code CYBER40.

Staub This might be the best kitchen deal we've spotted so far this cycle and it's just days away. From Nov. 21 - Dec 31, a Staub 4-quart cocotte (think Dutch oven) will be down $200 to just $100. Staub is up at the top of the heap with crafters like Le Creuset and Mauviel when speaking of fine French cookware and this is a versatile piece you (or the lucky person you snag it for) will be using for decades, if not longer. It's perfect for braising, stewing, sauces and oven roasts. Enameled cast iron couldn't be easier to clean and it looks so darn good on your range. The rustic pot is available in eight dashing colors at the sale price.

Zwilling USA The Germans know how to do sharp steel, and Zwilling blades are the kind you'll find in pro kitchens the world over. There are some solid deals on Zwilling knives sitewide for Black Friday: From Nov 21 - Nov. 30 take as much as 50% off select knife sets like this 8-piece stainless steel steak knife set or snag a 7-inch chef's knife down to just $60 (originally $134). (If you're going to treat someone to a quality chef's knife, make sure it's forged from a single piece of quality steel like this one is).

Home Chef We love Home Chef for its highly customizable meal kits and comfort food recipes with a healthy that are easy to prepare when short on time. It's also one of the more affordable meal kit companies too, and even more so if you sign up this week. Starting Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, Home Chef is offering $90 off when you sign up for four weeks of meals. That's $30 off the first and second box (!) and $15 off your third and fourth. If you've been wanting to try a meal kit subscription, this is a fantastic time to give it a go. You can pause or cancel Home Chef at any time, so the risk is low. Read more: Review of Home Chef meal kit service

Made In cookware and kitchenware Save up to 30% on select items (starts Nov. 20 at midnight ET) Made In Made In cookware isn't exactly a budget buy, but boy is it nice. I own a good number of its pieces of cookware and tableware and love the sleek minimalist look and sturdy build. Made In's Black Friday goes from Nov. 20 - Nov. 29, when you can take up to 30% off select pieces including the carbon sous chef cookware set, carbon steel wok and knife sets. Or snag 20% off Made In's elegant glassware (new) or the carbon steel roasting pan with rack for holiday hosting. There are some excellent gift ideas to be had, too, like the 8-inch chef's knife that topped our list of the best direct-to-consumer knives.

Abbio Abbio Kitchen makes sturdy cookware -- both stainless steel and nonstick. I've tested them myself, and Abbio pans are built well with some of the most comfortable handles I've yet to grip. The brand's Black Friday sale goes live from Monday, Nov. 23 - Monday, Nov. 30, when you can take 25% off sitewide with special code AbbioBF25.

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest is quite possibly the easiest way to eat healthy without ever having to learn to cook. Instead you'll get steady (or one-time) shipments of vegan soups, smoothies, bowls, flatbreads and more, all of which are chock-full of superfoods. All you have to do is blend or heat it and eat. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, when you buy one Daily Harvest box and use the promo code CYBERWEEK2020 you'll get a box of equal value for free on your second delivery. That's a pretty darn good deal, I must say.

Tovala The Tovala Smart oven system is not just a very cool, high-tech steam and convection oven (although it is that). It's also engineered to expertly cook custom meals that you order through the website and have delivered to your door weekly. From there you just scan the meals through a bar code reader on the side of the oven and stick them in. The oven does the rest using multiple cooking methods and times to nail the dish. I tried it and the meals come out pretty great with absolutely no clock watching or worrying over cook times. The Tovala oven normally retails for $299 but will be down to $99 on both Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30). That price includes six meal deliveries as a major bonus.

