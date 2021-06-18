Best home theater systems of 2021

Now playing: Watch this: Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

If you're looking to upgrade the sound on your TV there plenty of options available. The most basic decision you need to make is: Do you want a soundbar or a home theater system? If you want something simple and affordable then a soundbar is the answer, but if you want the best performance possible, nothing beats an AV receiver and a multispeaker Dolby Atmos setup.

Soundbars are compact and they offer a lot performance in an affordable package. You can even get ones with advanced features like Atmos and Wi-Fi streaming. The one thing that it isn't usually possible is the ability to upgrade them -- though some soundbars pair with optional separate subwoofers and rear speakers. If you want to mix and match speakers, then an AV receiver is for you.

Receivers offer a lot in a fairly chunky box, and unlike soundbars they have numerous HDMI inputs to accommodate a lot of different sources. The ability to mix and match speakers and systems as you see fit can also be an engaging hobby. If you decide to go the home theater route, you don't necessarily need a surround-sound system, not initially at least. I ran a Marantz receiver and a pair of Bowers and Wilkins stand-mount speakers stereo-only for about five years and didn't feel I was missing out.

Whichever route you choose -- soundbars or AV systems -- there should be something here for you. These are the best currently available home theater systems.

When it comes to bang for buck, it doesn't get much better than the Roku Streambar. This speaker offers both a dialogue-enhancing soundbar and a built-in 4K streamer in one package. If you want more bass, or surround speakers, the system is also upgradable. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Originally retailing for $1,200, the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack is currently on sale for a third of that. This set features big sound from a compact 5.1-channel system and it is perfect for apartments or games rooms. Excellent for movies and not bad for music either. Just add a receiver. Read the Klipsch Reference Theater Pack review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E If there's one thing we're spoiled for choice for it's affordable stereo speakers, and for $469 the 3030is offer excellent playback of both movies and music. While the $350 Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2s are a lot cheaper and more transparent, the Q Acoustics are more even-handed and have better bass response. This makes the 3030i more suited to a home theater situation, especially if you're not using a subwoofer. Read our Q Acoustics 3030i review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's a couple of years old and it won't pass 8K video, but to be frank the ones that can you don't want to buy right now. The Onkyo TX-NR696 still gets a CNET Editor's Choice Award and it has almost everything you want in a receiver, including Dolby Atmos and Chromecast streaming. It also sounds fantastic.

Sound United I'll come out and say it, 8K-compatible receivers are a mess right now. Aside from the fact that there's basically no 8K video available now, they're affected by a bug that prevents some 4K video sources from being played. Yet, there are fixes coming, and there are workarounds, but if you want an 8K receiver right now, the Denon AVR-S960H is your best choice. Read our Denon AVR-S960H review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET While its rotating speakers are cool, the thing we liked best about Vizio's top-of-the-line soundbar is the sound. This Dolby Atmos system includes a subwoofer and rear-channel speakers, making it a sort of hybrid between a receiver-based system and a soundbar. Read our Vizio Elevate P514A-H6 review.