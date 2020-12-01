CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Cyber Monday Roku deals still available: Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $30, Roku Ultra LT for $59

Many deals on our favorite streaming devices have expired, but a few choice discounts remain.

Now that Cyber Monday has passed you might think deals on Roku models -- our favorite streaming operating system -- have gone by the wayside too. Yes and no. Sale prices on the all-new Roku Ultra and the Roku Streambar have expired, but older devices are still on sale. The most notable is our Editors' Choice Award winner, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, which is still steeply discounted at Amazon (although it is subject to shipping delays). There are also a few good prices to be found on Roku smart TVs too.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but the latest deals may fluctuate. 

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: $30 (Ships late December)

Save $20
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Oct 2020

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and at 30 bucks it's pretty untouchable in terms of value for money. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote, as well as 4K HDR and Apple AirPlay.

At time of publication this price was still available at Amazon with a late December ship date (technically before Dec. 25, but just barely). Walmart and Best Buy are back to charging the normal $50 price. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

$30 at Amazon

Roku Premiere: $27.50

Save $12.49
Roku

The Roku Premiere isn't as good as the Streaming Stick Plus -- it lacks the voice control remote and TV control -- but if those features don't matter to you, or if the Plus is delayed our out of stock by the time you read this, it's still a solid 4K HDR streamer value.

$28 at Amazon

Roku Ultra LT: $59

Save $20
Roku

Roku's exclusive version of the Ultra for Walmart was previously available for $48, but $59 is still a very good value. While it's the 2019 version, it normally retails for $79 and is a capable Roku box that packs in 4K HDR support, an Ethernet jack and includes a remote with a headphone jack for private listening. While largely similar to the main Ultra, unfortunately, the Ultra LT drops the remote finder feature and programmable keys on the remote. Read our comparison of the Ultra LT and other Rokus

$59 at Walmart

Onn 32-inch Roku TV: $108

Save $18 vs. similar TCL model
Walmart

The TCL 4-Series is our go-to recommendation for 32-inch TVs because of its built-in Roku platform, not anything to do with image quality. We expect Walmart's house brand Onn to perform about the same and since it also has Roku built in, it's a better value. 

This is the cheapest 32-inch Roku TV we've seen so far, but we wouldn't be surprised to see better deals this week. And in case you're keeping track, Amazon's competing Fire TV is $100 right now.

$108 at Walmart

Onn 70-inch Roku TV: $448

Save $200 vs. similar JVC model
Walmart

We've never tested an Onn-branded TV (that's Walmart's in-house electronics line). But if you're looking for a giant screen television running the Roku OS, here it is. This model appears to be a Black Friday special SKU, birthed for the end of 2020 and selling for just under $450. But that's $200 less than this identically sized JVC model, also running Roku. 

$448 at Walmart

Expired or in-store-only deals

The deals below are mostly gone, but since they could come back at any time, we're keeping them here for now. Some models might not be available for delivery but could still be eligible for pickup at your local store.

Roku SE: $17 (Local in-store pickup only)

Save $8 (compared with Roku Express)
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a bare-bones Roku that can handle all your streaming needs. It isn't as fast as the Streaming Stick Plus and doesn't include Roku's more useful enhanced remote (which has a microphone for voice control and doesn't require you to point it directly at the TV). It also lacks 4K support and new features like AirPlay. It is, however, just $17 and should be fine for basic streaming. The SE is pretty much identical to the $25 Roku Express, aside from the white color.

Note that the $17 price is only available for local in-store pickup; if the SE isn't available at your local Walmart you may see a different price.

$17 at Walmart

Roku Ultra (2020): $69 (Update: Expired)

Save $31
Sarah Tew/CNET

Last month we saw a lot of deals on the end-of-life Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model has barely been out and it's getting discounted already. From what we've seen it's a significant upgrade -- with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance -- and at $69 it's a pretty great deal. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

$69 at Amazon
$100 at Best Buy
$100 at Crutchfield

Roku Streambar: $100 (Update: Expired)

Save $30

Like the Roku Ultra, the Streambar came out about 10 seconds ago and it's also getting a healthy discount. For the same price as the Ultra on a normal day, the Streambar blends a capable 4K streamer with a dialogue-enhancing soundbar. It even tosses in Bluetooth for good measure. Read our Roku Streambar review.

$100 at Amazon
$115 at Walmart
$130 at Best Buy
