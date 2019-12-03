Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals under $250 still available: Save on Xbox, Beats, Chromebooks (Tuesday update)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The biggest shopping days of the year might be history -- Cyber Monday actually had record sales -- but that doesn't mean you're out of luck on finding low prices. If you're still bargain hunting, several of our top picks under $250 remain available with prices that are the same or only slightly higher than their Cyber Monday prices. (And in one case, even a couple bucks less.) If you need more gift-giving inspiration, though, check out CNET's holiday gift guides of top picks from our editors, which are based on our reviews. And if you're feeling a little stressed already, visit our Holiday Survival Guide.

Sarah Tew/CNET Unlike many Chromebooks discounted for the holidays, this one is actually from this year. If you just need a basic Chrome OS experience for school work or the home office, this is a good pick thanks to its full-HD IPS display and comfortable keyboard. It was $179 on Cyber Monday, but it's still marked down to $227 -- $52 off the original price. Amazon has other deals on Chromebooks, too, starting at $150.

Sarah Tew/CNET DJI, best known for drones like the new Mavic Mini, released its first action cam earlier in the year, the Osmo Action. If you're looking for a feature-packed mountable camera that can compete with GoPro's top cameras, this is it -- and you can get it at an all-time low price of $246 from Amazon. This is actually $2 less than it was on Cyber Monday.

Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Read our Google Home Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out awhile, but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. That's only $10 more than the Cyber Monday sale price. They list for $350, but are usually available for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yep, it's another bargain on high-end headphones. (What can I say? There are a lot good headphone deals for Cyber Monday). Sennheiser will have rotating specials through its Amazon store, but this is one of the best that's available right now. The price is bouncing around some and is currently just a couple bucks shy of its lowest price ever. Read our Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless review.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $160 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. That's $10 more than its Cyber Monday price of $150.

Microsoft Walmart has the Xbox One S bundled with the latest Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order for $213. That's only $14 more than its $199 Cyber Monday price, but you'll have to put it in your cart to see the price first.

Chris Monroe/CNET A triple pack of wireless security cameras from Blink, Amazon's other security camera company. The cameras can be used indoors, but they're also weather-resistant so outdoor use is a go, too. Plus, cloud storage is included, has two-way audio and two-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries. Read our Blink XT2 hands-on.

Justin Jaffe, David Carnoy and Rick Broida contributed to this story.

Originally published last week and regularly updated.