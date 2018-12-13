Best Christmas gifts for under $100: Bose and JBL wireless speakers, SNES Classic and more

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, there are still plenty of good deals out there for those of us who don't want to spend too much but also don't want to appear too cheap. What price range is that? That's easy: $50 to $100. Sure, I may be a little biased because I rounded up a bunch products that cost between $50 and $100, but I also believe it.

I've posted a few of my top picks here, but I have plenty more in my full roundup. I've also compiled the best tech gifts under $50 for those looking for something a little more affordable.

Now playing: Watch this: Our favorite holiday gifts for under $100

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Bose SoundLink Micro Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's smallest wireless speaker sounds excellent for its tiny size (yes, it fits in a pocket). Usually $99, it was as low as $69 during Black Friday weekend, but it's been on sale since for $79. Hopefully, that price holds. It's waterproof, too. See at Amazon

JBL Link 10 Sarah Tew/CNET JBL's Link 10 is its entry-level portable Wi-Fi speaker (it also has Bluetooth) and is voice-enabled with Google Assistant (Google's version of Alexa). It lists for $150, but Best Buy has it on sale for a limited time for $60. That's a very good deal. See at Best Buy

UE Blast Our biggest gripe about the UE Blast was its high price ($180 list). But Best Buy has it on sale for $100. That's a good deal for one of the top portable Alexa-enabled speakers. See at Best Buy

Logitech MX Master 2S Sarah Tew/CNET If you're shopping for someone who spends all day on a Mac or Windows PC, a top-notch mouse like the Logitech MX Master 2S is just the ticket. It's the sequel to the original MX Master, which we quite liked. It lists for $100 but can be had on Amazon for less than $70. See at Amazon

Amazon Paperwhite (new version) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is running a limited-time sale on its new Paperwhite e-reader, which is slightly lighter and thinner than the previous version, has Bluetooth connectivity for listening to audiobooks and is fully waterproof. It normally retails for $129.99, but is now $99.99. See at Amazon

Super Nintendo Classic Edition For students who want to relive their parents' school-age gaming, the Super Nintendo Classic is the way to go. It packs 21 awesome retro games into one tiny box that hooks up to any HDTV, and it even includes a second controller for two-player matches in Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II. After being in limited supply for several months, this one is now easy to find at its normal retail price of $80. See at Walmart

Amazon Echo (2nd gen) Ian Knighton/CNET If you don't need battery power and prefer a smart speaker, Amazon's second-generation Echo is a great first choice, especially now that it's discounted for the holiday to $70. Its ubiquitous Alexa voice assistant handles a boatload of queries and smart-home controls, and the audio quality is better than that of the entry-level Echo Dot. And with seven plastic or fabric finishes, it can fit into any decor. See at Amazon

Amazfit Bip Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch are both great, but they'll cost you $200 minimum. In the under-$100 category, you're best off going with the Amazfit Bip. It somehow crams all the must-have smartwatch features into an $80 package that delivers marathon battery life. (The newer Amazfit Verge is available for preorder, but that costs twice as much.) See at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick Plus Amazon The Roku Streaming Stick Plus has been out for a while but still offers the best value in this category -- especially considering that Roku is always updating the software, and the price was recently cut from $70 to $60 (and is currently on sale for $49). The plug-in design gives you full 4K and HDR compatibility, and a remote with both voice control and the ability to control your TV's volume and power. Oh, and it streams every major video service out there (and hundreds of minor ones), including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Movies Anywhere and HBO Go. See at Amazon

JBL Clip 3 Sarah Tew/CNET Not only does this fully waterproof speaker (IPX7) have improved battery life and better sound than the Clip 2, it's more durable. That's thanks to the integrated carabiner framing the entire perimeter of the speaker acting as a bumper, according to JBL. It's one of the top speakers for its tiny size. Its price recently dipped down to $50 but has now popped back up to $60. See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Amazon makes the only tablet priced under $100 that we can enthusiastically recommend. The 2018 version of the $80 Fire HD 8 tablet supports hands-free Alexa, which means you can issue voice commands without touching the screen by simply saying "Alexa." For a limited time, Amazon has the Fire 8 HD on sale for $60. It's unclear how long that deal will last, but it makes for a good kids tablet, especially if you're a Prime member. See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET For a limited time, Amazon has its larger Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $99.99 (down from $150), which is why it's included for now in this roundup of tech gifts under $100. We thought this tablet was a decent value at $150. See at Amazon

UE Wonderboom Sarah Tew/CNET Water-resistant and affordable, the UE Wonderboom is one of the fullest sounding mini Bluetooth speakers. See at Amazon

Looking for more picks? Check out our complete list below.



More holiday gift picks

Best gifts under $25

Best gifts under $50

Best gifts under $100

Best gifts under $250

Best gifts under $500

The best tech gifts of the year: CNET's top picks

CNET's 2018 Holiday Gift Guide: Gift recommendations at all price points.