Best Black Friday deals under $50: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot for $47

We are less than a week away from Nov. 29, but Black Friday deals have started early, so beat the crowds and get a jump on your holiday shopping with these already-discounted gift ideas that are under $50. We've curated a treasure trove of the best Black Friday tech deals available now and coming later next week, all $50 and under, and we'll be updating this list as more prices are slashed and ads are released from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. For even more online shopping deals, see our roundup of the best deals under $30 and best deals for $100 and under. And if you're a big spender, we also compiled a roundup of the best Black Friday deals under $250. Happy shopping.

As always, all the prices here are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday deals under $50 AVAILABLE NOW

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's Home Minis have become recent Black Friday staples, and those looking to add the Google Assistant to their home (or give some to friends or colleagues) can find even more deals. Already discounting a single Home Mini to $25 (from $49), Walmart is offering a two-pack of Google's small smart speakers for $45. Those looking to save a few more bucks, however, should wait until Black Friday to get a single Home Mini (plus $5 in Vudu credit) for $19 a pop at Walmart.

Sarah Tew/CNET UE's Wonderboom is a compact, fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that plays very loud with a good amount of bass for its small size. While a few years old, it is still a quality speaker that is now even cheaper than its usual rate that often ranges between $60 and $100. Read the UE Wonderboom review.

Amazon Like the Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot have similarly become Black Friday regulars. While deals on both will appear by Black Friday proper, those looking for a headstart on shopping will find a pre-Black Friday bundle of the Fire TV 4K Stick and a third-gen Echo Dot for $47 right now with promo code ECHO4K. The Fire TV Stick will drop to $20 on Nov. 24, and the Echo Dot will drop to $22 on Nov. 28, but this deal includes the more powerful 4K version of the Fire TV Stick.

Black Friday deals under $50 COMING SOON

These are the bargains you should watch for in the near future beyond just Amazon and Google devices (though those are here, too).

Walmart Looking for a movie night? Walmart is bundling a Google Home Mini, Chromecast and $10 in credit for the Vudu video store for $35 in a "smart TV kit." A savings of $29 from the non-bundled price, a version of the deal already exists for $45 but in addition to being $10 pricier than the Black Friday price, the current Home Mini/Chromecast bundle lacks the $10 in Vudu credit. This deal will be available online starting Wed., Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT.

Sarah Tew/CNET Those looking for a deal on Roku's 4K Ultra streaming box will find one at Walmart. The retail giant is knocking $51 off the price of the streamer to bring it down to $48 on Black Friday. And it is even throwing in $5 in Vudu credit and JBL headphones to sweeten the deal. This deal will be available online starting Wed., Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. PT.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Looking for a deal on Amazon's Echo Show 5? Best Buy is taking $40 off on Black Friday. Currently on sale for $80, the Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and video camera for calls in addition to being a speaker for playing music and doing other traditional Alexa tasks. This deal will be available online starting Thursday, Nov. 28.

Patrick Holland/CNET Looking to get a new Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller? Black Friday is usually one of the best times to buy. Best Buy and Walmart will each be taking off at least $20 from each console's respective controllers, to bring the starting price down to $40 as opposed to its usual $60. And thanks to the latest iOS update, both controllers now work with iPhones and iPads for playing games on the go.

