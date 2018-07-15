Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Headphones, audio and speakers

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). There will be over a million items on sale during that time, so we're gearing up for curating the best of the best in each category.
We'll be collating good deals on headphones, wireless speakers and other audio products here.
Check back Monday at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) for an updated list of current deals.
In the meantime, here are some deal benchmarks. These are CNET-recommended products, selling right now at their usual retail price. Use these to gauge the relative value of "deals" that hit on Monday and Tuesday.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Tribit XFree Tune ($45): For under $50, you won't find better full-size wireless headphones. Read the CNET review of the Tribit XFree Tune.Buy the Tribit XFree Tune for $45
Anker SoundBuds Slim ($26): Don't expect sound quality like Bose, Beats, Jabra and the like. But for under $30, they're pretty good. Read the CNET review of the Anker SoundBuds Slim.Buy the Anker SoundBuds Slim for $26
Oontz Angle 3 Plus ($28 with 20% off coupon): If you ignore the goofy name, this water-resistant wireless speaker can be yours for under 30 bucks. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.Buy the Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28
Check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.
