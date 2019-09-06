Best 65-inch TVs for 2019

Welcome to the sweet spot for big-screen TV size. Nearly every mainstream TV series on the market includes a 65-inch iteration, and at CNET I prefer to use 65-inch models in my side-by-side comparisons. They're big enough to show off all the glory of today's 4K and HDR, but not too gigantic to line up next to one another.

Better yet, since they're an increasingly common size, 65-inchers are cheaper than ever. You can get a solid budget model for under $500, and sets with excellent image quality cost just a few hundred more than that.

I've been reviewing TVs since the days of rear-projection and plasma, and I try to keep it simple. I concentrate on one concept: picture quality for the money.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side-by-side to see which ones are most worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED TVs are the picture quality kings, but they're not cheap. They use organic light-emitting diodes to deliver contrast and viewing angles that no LCD (or QLED) TV can match. Even in mid-2019, this OLED TV from 2018 is still the one to buy. With image quality very close to the 2019 C9 (below) and a price that's hundreds less, the B8 has aged beautifully. That said, look for a full review of the 2019 B9 soon. Read LG OLEDB8P series review

Sarah Tew/CNET No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality for this little cash. Another holdover from 2018, the 6 series is still widely available at closeout prices because the new 2019 version is coming soon. And it's a steal. With full-array local dimming, its picture runs circles around just about any other TV at this price, and its Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite. Read TCL 6 series (2018 Roku TV) review

Sarah Tew/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best, money no object? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests the C9 is the best TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating the 2018 models like the B8 (above), but the B8 is a superior value -- almost as good and much less expensive. This 2019 OLED TV also has all the HDMI 2.1 future-proofing that some high-end buyers, particularly gamers, desire. Read LG OLEDC9P series review

Sarah Tew/CNET Aside from the TCL 6 series above, no TV offers this much picture for this little cash. In my comparisons the Vizio did show superior HDR color to the TCL, but the TCL won in other areas, in particular brightness. I'd still recommend the TCL to most buyers because of its superior Roku smart TV system, but the Vizio is still an excellent choice. Just make sure you're getting the M8, not the M7. And stay tuned for upcoming reviews of Vizio's other 2019 models. Read Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's QLED TVs are basically fancy LCDs -- don't confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R has an excellent picture and plenty of Samsung design and features for a price that's relatively affordable, albeit not exactly budget. If you're not interested in a TCL or Vizio and don't want to splurge for an OLED, the Q70 is an excellent choice. Sizes: 49-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 82-inch Read Samsung Q70 series (2019) review

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into the TV. Image quality on this TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. (Note that the price shown below is for the 43-inch size.)

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

Prices for 2019 TVs will start hitting their lowest points around late November (Black Friday) and into the holiday season. Until then, many of the 2018 TVs will be better values.

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on a larger screen size rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.

Most TVs sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV in 2019.