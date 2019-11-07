Beat holiday stress with a lifetime meditation subscription for $50

Aura

When you think of this time of year, you no doubt imagine idyllic scenes of sleds on snow-covered hills, charming holiday decorations and families gathered around a warm fireplace. The reality for most of us is a psychotic frenzy of work and anxiety unrivaled at any other time of year. Need to unclench your brain? Right now, you can take advantage of an exclusive discount to get a lifetime subscription to the Aura Meditation App for $50 using coupon code ZEN50 at ZDNet Academy Deals. That's a whopping 90% off the list price of $500.

Aura has a number of subscription plans, including one year, three years and lifetime. The list price for the lifetime plan is $500, though it's marked down to $80 right now at ZDNet Academy -- but this $50 lifetime subscription is the lowest price we've ever seen, and is even lower than the current price at ZDNet for the three-year plan ($60).

Why Aura? Sure, there are a slew of meditation apps out there, but Aura -- which runs on both iOS and Android -- stands out from the crowd. Designed with the help of meditation experts and therapists, it uses machine learning to customize your meditation sessions to suit your needs and preferences. It also includes a diverse range of wellness content including meditations, life coaching sessions and more.

The app also only asks as much time from you as you have to invest -- you can meditate in three-, seven- or 10-minute guided sessions, so you don't have to worry about clearing your busy calendar for a meditation. It's also a sort of Fitbit for your mood -- you can use the app to track your mood and view your mood patterns visually over time.

And if you're into that sort of thing, there's an Apple Watch app to accompany the iOS version. Aura has about 4.5 stars in the Google Play store with over 7,000 ratings, and 4.7 stars in the iOS App Store with 17,000 ratings.

