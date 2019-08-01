Back to school electronics on sale: Get this 49-inch TCL Roku TV for $220

It's August, which means that most students will be heading back to school in the next few weeks. (Don't be mad at me, I'm just the messenger.) Today's deals include a 49-inch TV that's within $20 of its Amazon Prime Day low, a pair of Bose headphones, a cheap-but-good Bluetooth speaker and 512GB of super-fast storage. Have a look below.
And while you're at it, check out our favorite back to school picks for 2019.
The 49-inch TV could really tie the (dorm) room together. TCL's S325 series is dirt cheap and comes equipped with the best smart TV experience on the market. The Roku interface is simple and responsive and offers thousands of apps and constant feature upgrades.
They may not be the absolute top-of-the-line model in Bose's wired earbud portfolio -- that'd be the SoundTrue Ultra -- but they get the job done well for the price. (Fact: they cost about $130 when they came out in 2015.) Even better, they're well-designed and super comfortable -- ideal for people who want an "open design" headphone.
Today's deal is on the Energy Green model only, and it's also available at Walmart.
When we reviewed Cambridge Soundworks' Oontz Angle 3 Plus in 2017, we appreciated the combination of rich sound, small size and low price. (The excellent battery life, water-resistance and speakerphone capabilities didn't hurt, either.) The model on sale, the RainDance, is very similar -- but adds a few more controls, bigger bass and the ability to link two of the speakers together. Be sure to click the $5 off coupon to take advantage of the discount.
Solid state drives have no moving parts, making them less prone to failure from shocks or vibrations. This bad boy is 30% off and comes with a 3-year warranty.
Note that Amazon sells a similar, slightly smaller model for about $5 more.
