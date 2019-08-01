Marvel Studios

The Blu-ray version of Avengers: Endgame doesn't hit stores until August 13, but the digital version of the movie -- available on services including Amazon, iTunes, Vudu and more -- arrived earlier this week. It costs $19.99 at most locations. Earlier this month, the film surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, thanks in part to a theatrical re-release in recent weeks that included a post-credits scene and Stan Lee tribute.

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Bring home Marvel Studios' @Avengers: Endgame on Digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13: https://t.co/6wVet96bw0 pic.twitter.com/luboLlLCvL — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 26, 2019

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of merchandise featured on this page.

Getting a disc or digital version with the directors' commentary and deleted scenes will shed some new light on the movie, even for hardcore Marvel fans.

Also notable for the home release is that Endgame is one of the first movies to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Movies Anywhere service -- at least when viewed on 4K-capable Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Android TV hardware on compatible 4K TVs. Those premium HDR video and surround audio features will also be retroactively added to some previous 4K Movies Anywhere releases throughout the summer and fall.

Before you plunk down more cash to see it again, however, keep in mind it's also slated to hit the Disney Plus streaming service on Dec. 11. That online channel arrives in November and will cost $7 per month.

Originally published last month, updated earlier to reflect release date and Movies Anywhere info.