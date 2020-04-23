Apple Music heads to Samsung TVs with new app

Samsung

Apple and Samsung surprised a lot of people last year when they brought an iTunes app to Samsung TVs. After upgrading that iTunes app to become Apple's TV app last fall, the budding ecosystem of Apple apps is gaining another member Thursday when the iPhone maker brings its Apple Music app to Samsung's television platform.

The new app, available today in over 100 countries on Samsung Smart TVs released from 2018 through 2020, will allow Apple Music subscribers to stream and play their music and Beats 1 radio on their televisions without having to first start it on an Apple device and then send it over via AirPlay.

Samsung TVs also feature an app for Spotify, as Samsung made the Apple Music rival its "go-to" music service partner in 2018.

In addition to music, the new app will also feature music videos plus Apple's "At Home With Apple Music" initiative, started during the coronavirus pandemic, which features playlists, artist interviews and recordings of group FaceTime chats between artists and Beats 1 personalities like Zane Lowe.

Podcasts, which Apple has in a separate app on iOS and MacOS, will similarly not be available in the Apple Music app on Samsung TVs.