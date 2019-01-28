TCL

The TV hits just keep on coming. Last week brought the likes of a 43-inch Toshiba model with Fire TV for $200 and a 58-inch Sharp with Roku for $350.

Today, and for a limited time, Amazon has the TCL 49S325 49-inch LED TV with Roku for $199.99. Most other places, it runs $250. And, somehow, you can get the 49-incher today for the same price as the 40-incher.

If that deal expires, or you'd just prefer to shop elsewhere, Best Buy has it for the same price.

This model is from TCL's 3 Series, so it lacks a few features found in the 4 and 6 Series -- things like 4K resolution (this tops out at 1080p, which is absolutely fine for this size) and HDR. But you do get the awesomeness that is built-in Roku.

CNET hasn't reviewed the S325 model discounted here, but we hear that it's effectively identical as the TCL S305 that we have reviewed -- meaning it's an ideal bedroom or secondary room TV. (And if you'd like to compare, the S405/S425 is basically the 4K version of the S305/S325.) And user reviews across the interwebs are consistently high (and average out to 4.3 stars on Amazon). Pretty amazing price on a Roku-equipped TV of this size!

Looking for something even larger? Check out the latest batch of deals on big TVs for the Super Bowl.

