Amazon on Tuesday launched its own online pharmacy, dubbed Amazon Pharmacy, that'll fill customers' prescriptions and deliver medications to their doorstep. Prime members will get unlimited, two-day delivery on Amazon Pharmacy orders at no additional cost as part of their membership, Amazon said.

Amazon said pharmacy customers will set up a secure online profile where they'll be able to enter insurance information, manage prescriptions and choose payment options. The company also unveiled a new Prime prescription savings benefit that it says will offer savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy for members paying without insurance. Before checking out, customers will be able to compare their insurance co-pay, the price without insurance or the price with using the Prime prescription benefit in order to choose the lowest option.

"We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon's customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing," said TJ Parker, vice president of Amazon Pharmacy, in a release. "We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly."

Amazon has long been expected to expand into the pharmacy and health care industries. The retail giant acquired PillPack in 2018, an online drug store that ships medications to people in the US in presorted dose packaging. The deal also gave Amazon pharmaceutical licenses to ship in every US state except Hawaii.

PillPack will be part of Amazon Pharmacy but remain a "distinct service for customers managing multiple daily medications for chronic conditions," the company said.

