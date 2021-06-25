Amazon launches Vinyl of the Month Club for $25

Amazon

Amazon has soft-launched its own record subscription service called Vinyl of the Month Club: The Golden Era, which costs $25 a month.

The vinyl club joins other Amazon subscriptions including Prime, Audible and Kindle Unlimited, but you don't need to be a Prime member to sign up.

The service will send out a single album each month and as its name suggests, the featured records will come from the height of the LP's popularity, the '60s through to the early '80s. According to Rolling Stone, the club has already featured Pink Floyd's double album, The Wall, and London Calling by The Clash.

Meanwhile Amazon's landing page says future months will include albums from Aretha Franklin, ABBA, Led Zeppelin, Miles Davis and Fleetwood Mac.

The service is in its infancy and its sign-up page even says "Be among the first -- Subscribe now and help us evolve our service by providing feedback on your experience."

The service competes with a number of different record clubs, including the excellent Vinyl Me Please. VMP currently offers a choice between three different genres and charges $119 for three months of exclusive pressings. Unlike competitors' services, the Amazon club only offers one membership "track" and doesn't yet advertise which record will be sent to subscribers.

Representatives for Amazon did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.