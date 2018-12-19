Best-sounding albums to own on vinyl

Vinyl is booming, and if you own a record player, you've probably got a nice collection of records of music you love. But one of vinyl's great benefits is sound quality. So which records bring out the best in the format?
We've picked 20 of the best-sounding records from a bunch of different genres -- including folk, pop, punk and electronica -- dating from the 1950s right through to the 2010s. If you want want to augment your record collection, or perhaps buy a record for a music fan, you'll find something to like here.
Easily one of the best albums released since the turn of the century, Amy Winehouse's Back to Black traps her soon-to-be tragic life in amber. Recorded by Mark Ronson at Brooklyn's Daptone Records, this LP deserves to be in any self-respecting collection.
Father John Misty -- God's Favorite Customer (2018)
Father John Misty's output may be frustratingly inconsistent, but God's Favorite Customer is one of his best records. It sounds lush on vinyl and if you can nab the "Loser Edition", it offers colored wax and foil tears on the cover.
While not as famous as other late-'70s NYC bands like Blondie or Talking Heads, Television's debut album is one of our most cherished vinyl records. Minimalist, edgy and often hilarious, this release is a real grower.
There can be no argument that '70s funk and soul sounds best on vinyl, and Parliament's Mothership Connection is a high-water mark for the funk genre. Beats founder Dr. Dre sampled this record extensively for his album The Chronic.
Lovingly repackaged by subscription service Vinyl Me Please, the sophomore album by Feist is the late-night album to end all late-night albums. Recorded in Paris years before her song 1234 made her a star, Let It Die immerses itself in French pop and jazz, and it sounds simply exquisite on vinyl.
Arguably one of the most famous live records, Cheap Trick at Budokan is also the band's best album. Every song slays any previous versions, and it's easy to see why the band was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Though many rock critics point to Let It Be as the band's high point, Pleased to Meet Me dispenses with the toilet humor for a more consistent listen. Alex Chilton makes you want to drive down a freeway in a top-down Cadillac, while the album's penultimate song, Skyway, predicted the coming of Wilco and alt-country.
Will Oldham has had a long career under many names, most involving the word "palace", but Viva Last Blues is one of his most memorable efforts. Steve Albini engineered the record specifically to be heard on vinyl, and songs such as the creepy Tonight's Decision (And Hereafter) will stick with you.
Stevie Wonder had a great run in the '70s, and Songs in the Key of Life is held up as the epitome of his output. The album boasts four hit singles (two of which topped the charts), and solid funk and soulful songwriting carries the record from beginning to end.
Portishead's Dummy is the musical version of the movie Withnail and I -- its meaning shifts depending on your mood. It works as a soundtrack to your next dinner party or can take you through a post break-up period. Final track Glory Box is one of the best songs ever written.
Trip-hop and turntablism have thrown up many great records that sound amazing on vinyl, so how do you choose just one? The Avalanches' first and best album combines sly samples with a great sense of humor. Best served with a fruity drink and a hammock.
Daft Punk's richest-sounding record, Random Access Memories is less '90s rave and more '70s discotheque. This album is single-handedly responsible for rekindling the careers of producer Giorgio Moroder and producer/guitarist Nile Rodgers.
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers -- Moanin' (1959)
The best jazz albums on vinyl is deserving of its own gallery but here's one album you don't see as often. Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers' Moanin' appeared around the same time as better-known albums like Miles' Kind of Blue and Brubeck's Time Out, but it is just as iconic.