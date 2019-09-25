We're on the ground in Seattle at Amazon HQ today at the company's annual deluge of hardware announcements. For moment-by-moment coverage, you can follow our live blog; sorry, Amazon isn't livestreaming the event. This year, we've been hoping for big improvements in privacy controls for Alexa-based devices, and rumors have teased a high-end smart speaker to compete with the Apple HomePod and the Google Home Max, an Alexa-powered robot, Alexa earbuds to counter Apple AirPods and wearables like Alexa glasses. So far, we've gotten a high-end Echo Studio, new Echo Show 8, an Echo Dot clock, Alexa improvements and more.
Last year, the company announced a dozen new devices, from the third-gen Amazon Echo Dot to the AmazonBasics Microwave, the Amazon Echo Wall Clock and the Amazon Echo Auto. Since then, Amazon released a new smart display -- the Amazon Echo Show 5. It's also come under fire for hiring people to occasionally listen in on Alexa conversations. The company also acquired the video doorbell company Ring, which has faced scrutiny for its work with police departments across the country, and mesh-network maker Eero.
Echo and Alexa
They opened with new Alexa commands, the ability to mimic celebrities and privacy updates for Ring (home mode) and Alexa (such as automatic deletion of data). Plus, a bunch of new Echos, of course, highlighted by a high-end model that supports Dolby Atmos streaming from 4K Fire TVs and pairing.
Read more: Amazon looks to expand Alexa's world amid growing privacy concerns
Discuss: Amazon event 2019: Echo Studio, Alexa updates and everything announced so far
