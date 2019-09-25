Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Amazon Echo Flex, a $25 (£25) plug-in smart speaker with a built-in Alexa speaker. It has an integrated USB port and optional Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories that connect to the USB port. The Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories cost $15 (£15) each.
The Echo Flex, Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight are all available for preorder now.
There were a ton of announcements at today's Amazon Devices event: In addition to the Echo Flex, we also saw a high-end Echo Studio smart speaker, a new $100 Amazon Echo, a new $60 Echo Dot with an integrated digital clock, a $130 Echo Show 8, the $30 Echo Glow light, the $99 Eero for mesh Wi-Fi and much more.
Last year, Amazon also announced a bunch of new products at its annual event, from the next-gen Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo Wall Clock to the Amazon Echo Auto and the AmazonBasics Microwave. Amazon released the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display this summer amid reports that Amazon hires people to sometimes listen in on private Alexa conversations.
Read more: Every new Alexa feature Amazon announced at the September event
Amazon Echo Show
CNET Smart Home
-
reading•Echo Flex Alexa-enabled plug-in smart speaker costs $25 with add-on motion sensor and Smart Nightlight
-
Sep 25•Echo Loop puts Amazon's Alexa on your finger
-
Sep 25•Amazon event 2019: Echo Buds, Echo Frames, Alexa privacy updates, Amazon Smart Oven and everything announced
-
Sep 25•Amazon's new Echo Loop ring is Alexa enabled
-
Sep 25•Amazon Ring adds Stick Up and indoor cameras
-
•See All
Discuss: Echo Flex Alexa-enabled plug-in smart speaker costs $25 with add-on motion sensor and Smart Nightlight
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.