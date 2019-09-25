Echo Flex Alexa-enabled plug-in smart speaker costs $25 with add-on motion sensor and Smart Nightlight

James Martin/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Amazon Echo Flex, a $25 (£25) plug-in smart speaker with a built-in Alexa speaker. It has an integrated USB port and optional Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories that connect to the USB port. The Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories cost $15 (£15) each.

The Echo Flex, Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight are all available for preorder now.

There were a ton of announcements at today's Amazon Devices event: In addition to the Echo Flex, we also saw a high-end Echo Studio smart speaker, a new $100 Amazon Echo, a new $60 Echo Dot with an integrated digital clock, a $130 Echo Show 8, the $30 Echo Glow light, the $99 Eero for mesh Wi-Fi and much more.

Last year, Amazon also announced a bunch of new products at its annual event, from the next-gen Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo Wall Clock to the Amazon Echo Auto and the AmazonBasics Microwave. Amazon released the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display this summer amid reports that Amazon hires people to sometimes listen in on private Alexa conversations.

