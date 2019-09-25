CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Smart Home

Echo Flex Alexa-enabled plug-in smart speaker costs $25 with add-on motion sensor and Smart Nightlight

The $25 Amazon Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker is a hub for your smart home with a built-in Alexa speaker.

43fd97d5-982e-4b94-9d7b-116d76343806-800

The $25 Echo Flex is a plug-in smart speaker with built-in Alexa controls. 

 James Martin/CNET

Amazon on Wednesday introduced the Amazon Echo Flex, a $25 (£25) plug-in smart speaker with a built-in Alexa speaker. It has an integrated USB port and optional Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories that connect to the USB port. The Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight accessories cost $15 (£15) each.

The Echo Flex, Motion Sensor and Smart Nightlight are all available for preorder now

See also

There were a ton of announcements at today's Amazon Devices event: In addition to the Echo Flex, we also saw a high-end Echo Studio smart speaker, a new $100 Amazon Echo, a new $60 Echo Dot with an integrated digital clock, a $130 Echo Show 8, the $30 Echo Glow light, the $99 Eero for mesh Wi-Fi and much more.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon unveils tiny Echo Flex
1:39

Last year, Amazon also announced a bunch of new products at its annual event, from the next-gen Amazon Echo Dot and the Amazon Echo Wall Clock to the Amazon Echo Auto and the AmazonBasics Microwave. Amazon released the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display this summer amid reports that Amazon hires people to sometimes listen in on private Alexa conversations

Read more: Every new Alexa feature Amazon announced at the September event 

Mentioned Above
Amazon Echo Show Second Generation (Sandstone)
$229
See it
$229 Dell
See It
$229 Best Buy
See It
$229 Crutchfield
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Amazon Echo Show

CNET Smart Home

Next Article: Mark Zuckerberg says only Facebook can make VR a reality