ADT just formed its own DIY home security brand, Blue by ADT

Home security company ADT is expanding its offerings today with the announcement of its own DIY brand -- Blue by ADT. Its inaugural devices, the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera, Indoor Camera and Outdoor Camera (all $199), are designed to work as stand-alone cameras or together with additional DIY Blue by ADT security accessories launching later this year.

ADT was founded in 1874 and the brand has long focused on its lineup of professionally installed and monitored home security and smart home devices. You pay ADT a monthly fee, the company installs the devices (ranging from door/window sensors to motion sensors and smart locks) and monitors your home's security for you. If you have to move or decide to cancel your plan early for another reason, you have to pay an early termination fee.

ADT has held to that structure for a long time, but today's decision shows the significance of the DIY home security market to the broader home security industry. Companies like SimpliSafe, Nest, Abode, Ring and others are offering similar devices without locking customers into a long-term contract.

Here's a closer look at the three security cameras Blue by ADT just announced.

Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera

The Doorbell Camera ($199) has 1080p HD livestreaming, a 180-degree field of view, motion and person detection and two-way talk. The doorbell is hardwired and works with the Blue by ADT app for view streaming, reviewing saved clips and making changes to your device settings.

Blue by ADT Indoor Camera and Outdoor Camera

The $199 Blue by ADT Indoor and Outdoor Cameras have similar designs, features and specs.

Both products have 1080p HD livestreaming, two-way audio and a built-in microSD card slot for local storage. The local storage compartment supports up to a 128GB microSD card, but a card is not included with either purchase.

The indoor camera is supposed to listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and send a custom alert to you if it thinks there's a problem. The indoor camera also has a short-term battery backup to help if there's a power outage.

We're excited to test out the new Doorbell Camera, Indoor Camera and Outdoor Camera -- and any future devices -- to see how Blue by ADT compares with other DIY security companies.

The three Blue by ADT devices, along with a Wi-Fi extender and chime accessory will be available for preorder starting January 6. The devices will ship before the end of the month.

