Other World Computing

Other World Computing (OWC) has released the ThunderBlade V4, a super-quiet, super-fast external solid state drive for all your storage needs. Capable of speeds up to 2,800 megabytes per second to read and 2,450MBps to write with Thunderbolt 3 connections, OWC claims that it is faster than any other storage device on the market.

The ThunderBlade V4 is portable as well as durable, with a hard-shell carrying case to protect the compact design. Its grooved exterior should keep it from slipping out of your grasp as well. You're going to have to empty your wallet to get one though -- prices start at $1,200 for 1TB of storage.

Here are its additional features:

Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports



Solid state drive



Capacity up to 8TB



0.5-meter Thunderbolt 3 cable included



Three-year limited warranty



With speed, durability and fanless operation, OWC's ThunderBlade V4 will be available soon and has everything you need, but be prepared to pay dearly for it (up to $5,000 for 8TB).

