5 killer TV deals at Best Buy today

Best Buy has a handful of great TV deals going at the moment. And with the NCAA Final Four kicking off tomorrow, this could be an particularly excellent moment to upgrade your home entertainment setup.

As Rick Broida highlighted earlier, today only, $100 will get you an Insignia 32-inch LED TV with built-in Fire TV. But there are also a number of bigger options available -- and all with smart TV capabilities built in, courtesy of Roku or Fire TV. Check them out below.

Sharp 50-inch LED TV with built-in Roku TV: $229.99 (save $100) Best Buy It wasn't this exact model, but we did review a very similar 50-inch Sharp LED TV (model LC-50LB371U). Bottom line: this Sharp Roku TV will make a great secondary or bedroom set, or a prime primary TV if you value streaming and convenience above all else. Yes, it's 1080p -- not 4K -- but still, a 50-inch LED Roku TV at this price is a steal. See at Best Buy Read more

Insignia 50-inch LED TV with built in Fire TV: $249.99 (save $100) This is a 50-inch 4K TV for $250! And though Roku TVs get most of the attention these days, the Fire TV option is arguably just as good, with most of the same streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, HBO and so on. And you get the benefit of an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can just tell the TV which channel you want. See at Best Buy

Toshiba 49-inch LED TV with built in Fire TV: $199.99 (save $130) Insignia If you're living in an Alexa household and looking for a 50-ish inch TV, this may be your jam. Unlike a Roku TV, every Fire TV Edition television includes a voice remote with Alexa. And if you have an Alexa speaker like an Echo Dot, you can turn on the TV, switch inputs, perform searches and do a bunch of other stuff hands-free, no remote required. This isn't the greatest TV in terms of picture quality, but you'll be hard-pressed to find alternatives this size, with Fire TV built in, at this price. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Toshiba 43-inch LED TV with built in Fire TV: $179.99 (save $120) Sarah Tew/CNET Normally priced at $300, this 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV is a stone cold steal at $180. There's no debating the value of Amazon's Fire TV smarts -- and this set also has three HDMI inputs, which should prove ample given that you don't have to connect any kind of streaming stick or box. More than 500 buyers collectively rated this 4.6 stars, so it's a good bet you'll be happy with your purchase. See at Best Buy